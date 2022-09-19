Vikings call Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game

The Vikings have elevated cornerback Duke Shelley off the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game in Philadelphia.

The fourth-year cornerback is expected to be active in the Week 2 game with rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. out with a quad injury that he suffered in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Packers.

Shelley made 30 appearances for the Bears over three seasons after being drafted in the sixth round by Chicago in 2019. He has 53 tackles and four passes defensed in his career. He has yet to make an interception.

Shelley on the active roster doesn't mean he'll see any time. Minnesota's cornerback depth is still led by Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd.

