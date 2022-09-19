Skip to main content
Vikings call cornerback Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game

Vikings call cornerback Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game

Fourth-year cornerback Duke Shelley provide depths with Andrew Booth Jr. injured.

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-year cornerback Duke Shelley provide depths with Andrew Booth Jr. injured.

The Vikings have elevated cornerback Duke Shelley off the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game in Philadelphia.

The fourth-year cornerback is expected to be active in the Week 2 game with rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. out with a quad injury that he suffered in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the Packers. 

Shelley made 30 appearances for the Bears over three seasons after being drafted in the sixth round by Chicago in 2019. He has 53 tackles and four passes defensed in his career. He has yet to make an interception. 

Shelley on the active roster doesn't mean he'll see any time. Minnesota's cornerback depth is still led by Patrick Peterson, Cam Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related: Vikings-Eagles won't get the 'Manningast' treatment

Related: How corners are fighting back in AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson's world

Related Articles

USATSI_18943550
MN Vikings

Vikings call Duke Shelley off the practice squad for Philly game

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19078012
MN Twins

Early exit prompts injury concern for Twins’ Sonny Gray

By Jonathan Harrison
Peyton and Eli Manning
MN Vikings

Vikings-Eagles won't get the 'Manningcast' treatment

By Joe Nelson
AJ Brown
MN Vikings

How cornerbacks are fighting back in AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson's world

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Chris Autman-Bell
MN Gophers

Gophers' WR Chris Autman-Bell out for season with leg injury

By Joe Nelson
Mohamed Ibrahim
MN Gophers

Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim has entered the Heisman chat

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19073791_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

After Sunday win, here's a look at the Twins' playoff chances

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19073694_168397563_lowres
NFL News and Rumors

49ers Trey Lance out for season with ankle injury

By Adam Uren