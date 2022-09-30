Here's the updated Friday injury report for the Vikings

As the Saints are dealing with numerous injuries, the Vikings entered Sunday's matchup in London with a fairly clean injury report.

Running back Dalvin Cook fully participated in practice Friday and is good to go after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday's 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

The only other players of note on the injury report are outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who is questionable with a knee injury, and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has yet to make his regular-season debut because of a quad injury.

Smith was limited in practice Friday after being held out Wednesday and Thursday, so that's a step in the right direction. That said, he'll be a game-time decision, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell.

