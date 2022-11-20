Vikings not named among teams Beckham Jr. will reportedly visit

"These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign," Pelissero reported.

Justin Jefferson talked to Odell Beckham Jr. after his miraculous catch last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but it's sounding more and more like Beckham's future in the NFL lies in the NFC East.

On Monday night, Beckham's former Rams teammate Jalen Ramsey predicted that Beckham will sign with the New York Giants or Dallas Cowboys, and on Sunday NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys are Giants "have emerged as two of the favorites" to land Beckham.

Pelissero says Beckham plans to visit the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving.

"These are the only known visits scheduled for Beckham, though he could take others before making a decision on where to sign," Pelissero reported.

There was plenty of speculation after Jefferson said he talked to Beckham after the Vikings beat the Bills 33-30 last Sunday. Jefferson said they were "talking about all of the things that we're excited for in the future," which opened the door for interpretation.

For the Vikings to have any shot at getting Beckham they would have to rework someone's contract (like right tackle Brian O'Neill) because they only have $1.5 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. The Giants have $2.8 million and the Cowboys have $6.7 million.

“If I was a betting man, I would say he’s gonna go back to New York, or to the Cowboys,” Ramsey said Monday night, noting that he talks to Beckham every week.

Beckham is reportedly in the final stages of recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Wherever he ends up, he's expected to be healthy and ready to play in December.

