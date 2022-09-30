After 'dirty' hit, Wild's Baddock clocks ref with errant punch

Skip to main content
After 'dirty' hit starts fight, Wild's Brandon Baddock clocks ref with errant punch

Brandon Baddock dropped the gloves and wound up punching the linesman in the face.
Bally Sports

Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Baddock appeared to accidentally punch a linesman in the face during a preseason game against the Dallas Stars Thursday night. 

Baddock found himself in a fight with Jarad Rosburg in the first period after Baddock put a big hit on Dallas winger Roope Hintz, and the final punch Baddock threw caught a linesman in the jaw. 

Baddock was given a game misconduct for the punch in addition to being ripped by Stars coach Peter DeBoer, who said his hit on Hintz was unnecessary. You can see a replay of the hit here.

“It’s a dirty play. Liberties taken with a really good player that’s unnecessary," DeBoer said. "That’s the kind of stuff we’re trying to get out of the game.”

Hintz is one of Dallas's top players and scored 37 goals with 35 assists last season. 

The Wild acquired Baddock in February when they traded goalie Andrew Hammond to the Montreal Canadiens. The 27-year-old has spent all but one game of his career in the American Hockey League, including 28 games with the Iowa Wild last season. He had one assist and 54 penalty minutes in those games. 

Baddock was drafted in the sixth round by the New Jersey Devils in 2014.

