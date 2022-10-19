Greenway's return should be big boost for Wild

Skip to main content
Jordan Greenway's return should be big boost for Minnesota Wild

The GREEF line will be reuniting for the first time this season.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild are about to be full strength for the first time this season. The big rig himself Jordan Greenway was skating alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno at Wednesday's morning skate. 

"He's cleared and as it sits right now, I'm looking at him, he's playing tomorrow," said head coach Dean Evason after Wednesday's skate. 

Greenway, Eriksson Ek and Foligno form the vaunted GREEF line that caused big problems for opponents last season, but they haven't played together yet in 2022 because Greenway has been recovering from an upper-body injury and offseason surgery. 

Greenway's return will stabilize the moving and shaking of the other lines. 

According to beat reporters at the Wild's morning skate, the four lines expected for Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks are: 

  • L1: Ryan Hartman centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello
  • L2: Joel Eriksson Ek centering Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno
  • L3: Marco Rossi in the middle of Matt Boldy and Freddie Gaudreau
  • L4: Tyson Jost centering Sam Steel and Brandon Duhaime 

Greenway was cleared for full contact on Oct. 12 but was still considered a ways away from playing, but maybe the 0-3 start and 20 goals allowed has sped up his timeline. 

