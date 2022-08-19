Russo teases major new hire to Athletic’s Wild coverage team

Minnesota Wild fans are about to get "one of the best hockey writers in the world," according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Russo announced Friday that The Athletic is expanding its Wild coverage, saying he'll announce the mystery hire "soon."

"One of the best hockey writers in the world will be joining me in MN. Announcement soon; it'll be quite the team," Russo tweeted, noting that he was about to record a podcast with the mystery writer.

We'll obviously have an update once the announcement is made.

