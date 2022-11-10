Watch: Zegras' lacrosse-style goal wiped out by Wild challenge

Skip to main content
Watch: Trevor Zegras' lacrosse-style goal wiped out by Wild challenge

Zegras' third career lacrosse-style goal was wiped out by an offsides call.
Trevor Zegras' third career lacrosse-style goal was wiped out by an offsides call Wednesday night agains the Minnesota Wild. 

Zegras, out of nowhere, pulled off the goal better known as "The Michigan" when he lifted the puck onto his stick blade and wrapped it around the net over Filip Gustavsson's shoulder for an insane goal. 

But Wild coach Dean Evason challenged for offsides and the goal was wiped out.

The perpetrator? Dmitry Kulikov. Yes, the same guy who played for the Wild last season before Minnesota traded him to the Ducks for Sam Steel was offsides moments before Zegras pulled off the electrifying move.  

"It's just crazy. I don't know what to say about it," Gustavsson said.  

"I barely saw that it was him and then I saw he did something with his stick. Then you have to shift your head to the other side and you don't know he has the puck on his stick and it's up next to your head and he comes in such a high speed you can't get there," Gustavsson added. 

Minnesota won the game 4-1, fueled by 31 saves by Gustavsson and a pair of goals from Kirill Kaprizov. 

