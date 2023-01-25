Watch: Wild's Middleton, Lightning's Paul trade punches in Tampa

Skip to main content
Watch: Wild's Jacob Middleton, Lightning's Nick Paul trade punches in Tampa

The two came to blows early on in Tampa.

Bally Sports North

The Minnesota Wild traveled to Tampa to take on the Lightning, and it didn't take long for gloves to be dropped.

About halfway through the first period, Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton and Lightning winger Nick Paul came to blows.

The pair downed tools and traded punches in center ice, with the 27-year-old Middleton – who signed a three-year extension with the Wild last summer – landing some heavy blows.

Paul hit back with some shots of his own, but Middleton appeared to have the upper hand, with Paul eventually sitting down after about 25 seconds of fisticuffs.

The first period ended 0-0, with the 25-16-4 Wild and the 29-15-1 Lightning evenly matched. The Wild came into the game on a two-game losing streak.

