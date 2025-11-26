$75.8 million college football coach still candidate for Tennessee Titans job
The old adage runs "Trust none of what you hear and less of what you see." That's apparently the case in regard to prediction market Kalshi, where despite denunciations of rumors to that effect, a college coach remains a viable option for the Tennessee Titans job. Texas's Steve Sarkisian has spoken out against the rumors, yet he remains in the midst of the pack as a viable prediction market pick to be the next Titans coach.
Sarkisian/Titans connection
In late October, The Athletic's Dianna Russini connected Sarkisian with the open Tennessee Titans coaching job. The furor in response from both Sarkisian and his agent, power mover Jimmy Sexton, was quick and notable. And yet, perhaps memories are stirred of a distant day when Miami Dolphis coach Nick Saban angrily stated that he would not be the football coach at Alabama.
Sarkisian has coached in the NFL twice, as the QB coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and then as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 and 2018. Sarkisian took the Texas job ahead of the 2021 season and seemingly, both parties were happy.
Sarkisian's struggles
Sarkisian led Texas to a 12-win season in 2023 and a 13-win season in 2024, reaching the College Football Playoffs in both years and advancing to the semifinals last season. He was even rewarded with a contract extension and a raise. But 2025 has been a difficult season. Texas opened as pre-season No. 1 and has stumbled to an 8-3 record that leaves the Longhorns likely out of the CFP hunt this year.
Perhaps as concerning as Texas's record is the circumstances. Losing 14-7 to Ohio State in Week 1 is one thing, but a 25-point loss to Georgia and a loss to 3-8 Florida are hard to fathom. Texas also needed overtime to scratch past Kentucky and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks and both teams are 5-6 heading into their regular season finales. Arch Manning has battled consistency issues all season long, despite preseason Heisman Trophy support.
As the James Franklin firing at Penn State shows, a coach who had amazing success can become stale in a hurry and if Texas loses to A&M to end the regular season and falls to 8-4, substantial heat under Sarkisian heading into 2026 would seem likely.
Tennessee's situation
Meanwhile the 1-10 Titans, arguably the worst team in the NFL, are likely inclined to be patient with their next coach. Tennessee is finishing a fourth consecutive losing season and figures to be picking near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft and would likely value a top offensive mind to help QB Cam Ward.
Other Titan candidates
Despite denials, Kalshi has Sarkisian fourth among the current candidates for the Titans job at 12%. Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy is the current favorite, but Sarkisian trails only McCarthy and more narrowly, Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Pending Texas's battle with A&M, Sarkisian's odds could tick even higher over the weekend.