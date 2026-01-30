The shuffling of the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle has begun to subside. Thousands of college football players from all corners of the landscape made the decision to find better situations via the portal from the end of the 2025 regular season into the middle of January.

One of the most intriguing players on the move in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle was former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers. He committed to Texas and will have two seasons of eligibility with the Longhorns.

Smothers' decision to commit to the Longhorns will add intrigue to one of the SEC's most heated rivalries, the Red River Shootout.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was a three-star recruit in Brent Venables' 2023 signing class at Oklahoma. He played in the maximum four games to keep his redshirt, carrying the ball 11 times for 42 yards and grabbing a one-yard reception against Oklahoma State.

NC State running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Smothers entered the NCAA transfer portal in the 2024 offseason, eventually committing to Dave Doeren and NC State. He logged 89 carries for 571 yards and six touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in his first year with the Wolf Pack.

NC State increased its use of Smothers in 2025. He carried the ball 160 times for 939 yards and six touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 189 yards and another touchdown in 11 games. He was the first running back to go over 1,000 yards of total offense for the Wolf Pack since Reggie Gallaspy II did it in 2018.

Smothers actually committed to Alabama on Jan. 5 out of the NCAA transfer portal before flipping that commitment to Texas six days later. He opened up about the reason why he decided to suit up for the Longhorns instead of the Crimson Tide in 2026 to Pete Nakos of On3.

"NIL didn't play a big factor for me," Smothers told Nakos on Thursday. "I honestly just want to win, and I feel like we are in the best position to go win it all with the talent and depth at Texas."

Between the Longhorns' appearance in the 2009 BCS National Championship game and Steve Sarkisian's third season at Texas (2023), the Longhorns only won 10 games in one season (2018). Most of Alabama's success in that period was under Nick Saban, but Kalen DeBoer's 9-4 mark in 2024 is the only time the Crimson Tide has finished with fewer than 10 wins since 2007.

Smothers is one of two running backs Texas acquired in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle. The Longhorns are also bringing in Raleek Brown, who is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 239 yards and two more touchdowns at Arizona State.