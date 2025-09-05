AJ McCarron bluntly calls out Ryan Williams after Alabama’s unexpected loss
Following Alabama's Week 1 loss to Florida State, former Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron did not hold back with his criticisms of sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams, who's touted as one of the best players on the roster.
Let's set the scene first. McCarron made his comments on the Coach JB Show with Big Smitty. If you remember Last Chance U, the JUCO football docuseries on Netflix, then you'll remember JB. He is Jason Brown, who starred on the show for a couple of seasons as the coach of Independence Community College but was forced to resign after texting one of his players, "I am your new Hitler."
In the latest episode of the Coach JB Show, McCarron joined and dropped some "TRUTH BOMBS" according to the YouTube video title of the episode. One of those bombs landed directly on Ryan Williams.
"Ryan Williams was non-existent in this game," McCarron declared. "From a sense of... they moved him around, tried to not just leave him outside so he doesn’t get doubled at all times. They put him in the slot."
Even out of the slow, McCarron noticed obvious route running flaws.
"He runs too high on his routes," the former Alabama QB added. "I mean, he was running over routes, jogging, getting jammed by the nickel, having trouble getting over the linebackers and getting to certain windows. He looked slow. He did not look very good."
Coming from a former quarterback... those are not words any receiver wants to hear. McCarron isn't just commenting on a poor outing, he's pointing out specific issues he saw with Williams throughout the game and now wants to see the sophomore take a step up in those areas going forward.
"So, I challenge him to be better, because not only does he need to play better, but he’s that guy on offense that the team should be able to depend on," said McCarron. "I mean, he wasn’t even the best receiver out there. Germie Bernard was, and he was an absolute dog."
Bernard was terrific against the Seminoles, providing Tide QB Ty Simpson with some relief on a tough day overall for the offense. In order to get some better outings out of that unit, AJ McCarron believes the superstar WR talent has to lock in.
"I just want him to play better, because he’s a better player than what he’s shown," McCarron added on Williams... right as Coach Brown took a big puff from his cigar.
Williams still reeled in five catches Saturday but mustered just 30 total yards from those receptions.