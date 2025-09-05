A.J. McCarron sends strong message on Kalen DeBoer amid firing rumors
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron pushed back against criticism of head coach Kalen DeBoer this week, addressing speculation around the program after its season-opening loss to Florida State. McCarron joined “The Coach JB Show” with Jason Brown and Darnell Smith to defend DeBoer while calling for accountability across the Crimson Tide roster.
McCarron made it clear Alabama fans should not put all the blame on DeBoer. He pointed out that the university knew DeBoer’s demeanor and style when he was hired away from Washington in early 2024. The former quarterback also emphasized the need for current players to match the championship standard that was built during his playing days under Nick Saban.
“My biggest thing with Alabama fans right now is you can’t put everything on Coach DeBoer,” McCarron said. “He’s a great man. But you knew his demeanor when you hired him. He’s relaxed. He’s night and day from Saban. We’ve just got to get the kids playing with the commitment to excellence and the standard that was set back when I was there.”
McCarron Calls For Players To Step Up
McCarron stressed that Alabama’s problems go beyond its head coach. He said players must recommit to the discipline and physicality that defined the program’s dynasty. He revealed he has spoken to multiple current players who assured him the issues are being addressed inside the locker room.
“The kids have to buy in,” McCarron said. “It hasn’t worked for whatever reason. But I’ve talked to players since Saturday’s game and they’ve told me it’s being addressed and it’s going to get fixed. We’ll see.”
The former Tide star also dismissed the idea that the level of competition should matter. Alabama faces Louisiana-Monroe this week, but McCarron said the program’s issues are internal, not about the opponent.
“Who gives a (expletive) who you play? Go out and do your job to the best of your ability. If you do that week in and week out, you’re going to win,” he said.
DeBoer’s Fit In Tuscaloosa Under Scrutiny
DeBoer has faced skepticism from the start of his tenure. He had no Alabama ties, no Saban coaching tree connection, and was hired largely on the strength of leading Washington to the College Football Playoff. That hire now feels under review after a shaky debut.
The loss to Florida State led to criticism from national voices such as Paul Finebaum, who said on ESPN that DeBoer looked “clueless” on the sideline. Local columnists and message boards have amplified the calls for change. On3 Sports reported that “power brokers and boosters are growing concerned.”
Still, DeBoer’s buyout makes any move complicated. Alabama would owe roughly $63 million if it were to fire him this season. Athletic director Greg Byrne made a massive financial investment to secure him, paying Washington a $12 million buyout in January. That reality, paired with a roster still loaded with blue-chip talent, means DeBoer is likely to have more time to prove himself.
For now, Alabama has a chance to quiet the noise with an expected win over Louisiana-Monroe before a pivotal Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin. Whether McCarron’s message resonates with the players remains to be seen, but the Tide’s response in the coming weeks will shape the tone of DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa.