Family of AJ Simon, football player who died, sets up GoFundMe
Former college football player and 2024 NFL Draft hopeful AJ Simon died suddenly this week at the age of 25, just a week ahead of the draft, and now his family has launched a GoFundMe page.
"Our family is now faced with the unfortunate reality of his sudden passing but are determined to make sure he is given the proper send off to represent who he was, not only to his family, but to all of those he inspired," the message reads. "We are humbly asking for donations to be able to offset the funeral expenses. We appreciate all of your love and support during this time."
A native of Pennsylvania, the former University of Albany player's cause of death was not revealed.
Following his college football career at the end of last season, Simon declared for the NFL Draft in the hopes of turning professional, and analysts speculated the former defensive lineman was a promising late-round draft selection.
Simon began his college football career at Division II Bloomsbury before transferring to Albany, where he starred for two seasons, recording 17.5 sacks, 85 total stops, 32 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and two recoveries. The Great Danes finished 11-4 overall and 6-0 at home last season.
The Simon family's GoFundMe page raised just under $23,000 of the $30,000 they hope to raise as of midday on Friday.
"We appreciate all of your love and support during this time," his family said. "If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams