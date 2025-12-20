Miami vs. Ohio State odds: Spread, ATS pick & prediction for Cotton Bowl

No. 2-seeded Ohio State awaited the winner of No. 10 Miami and No. 7 Texas A&M for a College Football Playoff matchup in the Cotton Bowl. Ohio State now faces Miami as a heavy favorite following the Hurricanes' thrilling win over Texas A&M. The Canes and Buckeyes square off on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Ohio State opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Miami, per DraftKings. This line immediately dropped to the Buckeyes being favored by 8.5 points. The over-under is set at 43.5 points in the opening odds.

Miami was finally able to jump Notre Dame to earn the final at-large spot in the College Football Playoff bracket and proved the program belonged in the dance. Texas A&M looked to rebound from a disappointing rivalry loss to Texas in the team's regular-season finale but came up short as the team's offense sputtered in front of a packed Kyle Field.

Miami takes down Texas A&M to advance to the Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State‼️



Who will win?👀 pic.twitter.com/vBCyPDjwUs — On3 (@On3sports) December 20, 2025

Ohio State is the favorite to repeat at national champions at +185, per FanDuel.

Here's what you need to know about the Cotton Bowl matchup between Miami and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State is aiming to bounce back from the team's first loss of the season vs. Indiana

Ohio State was able to hold onto the No. 2 seed despite sustaining the team's first loss of the season against an undefeated Indiana squad in the Big Ten Championship. Now, the Buckeyes will look to follow their script from one year ago and attempt to make a national title run despite ending the regular season on a down note.

“We’re going to respond like men," Ohio State coach Ryan Day noted, per MSN.com. "We lost. We were not at our best.

"Everybody, including myself, the coaches, everybody...You’ve got to address the problems and get them fixed.”

Cotton Bowl Pick: Ohio State 31 Miami 17

Miami was able to survive a low-scoring affair to come out of College Station with a victory. Chances are the Canes will not be so fortunate against Ohio State.

Two things are working in Ohio State's favor ahead of the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes offense stumbled against Indiana, but quarterback Julian Sayin has too many playmakers for Miami to slow down. Ohio State is a much more polished offense than the unit Miami faced against Texas A&M.

I only wish Miami vs. Ohio State was at the Fiesta Bowl like 2002.



Otherwise, what an awesome matchup.



Especially Julian Sayin/OSU offense vs. that Bain, Mesidor and that Miami defense. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 20, 2025

The Buckeyes wide receivers also have had several weeks to get healthy. Miami's offense faces an Ohio State defense that is one of the top units in the country. It is challenging to trust a turnover prone Carson Beck against Ohio State's defense.

Ultimately, Miami's offense is going to struggle to keep pace with Ohio State. Our prediction is Ohio State tops Miami 31-17 as the Buckeyes both win and cover the spread. Take the over as the low total seems to be a reaction to Miami's low-scoring game against Texas A&M.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.