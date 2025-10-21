Alabama, Kalen DeBoer make SEC history after win over Tennessee
Since dropping their season-opener in Tallahassee against Florida State, Alabama has emerged as a totall different animal in SEC play after just notching a fourth impressive victory in a row.
You know Alabama is hitting its groove again, because the Crimson Tide just set SEC history with their latest win over Tennessee as part of their six-game winning streak. According to a post by ESPN, the 2025 Crimson Tide are the only SEC team to ever beat four AP Top 25 opponents in four consecutive weeks. No byes, no off-weeks against FCS schools, nothing. Alabama just stomped out a four-pack of resume-defining victories, and the season is still just half-over.
Those opponents, you ask? Alabama first got back into the national discussion by toppling No. 5 Georgia in Athens, still their greatest accomplishment. Then, they took care of business against No. 16 Vanderbilt at home and No. 14 Missouri on the road before handing No. 11 Tennessee yet another road loss on the Third Saturday in October.
Battle-tested 'Bama in great CFP shape
This is why college football teams ought to schedule hard and take swings in the non-conference. Alabama lost to what seemed like a rejuvenated Florida State team in Week 1 that has since stumbled out to a winless start in ACC play, while the Tide totally turned their year around. Sure, the FSU loss could still bite their resume in the rear end, but Alabama looks as entrenched as anyone in the playoff race.
The win at Georgia won't depreciate much in value, and Vanderbilt and Missouri are a pair of solid wins while either one of those programs could make the playoff depending on their head-to-head result this week. Meanwhile, Tennessee will remain top-25 territory, you'd think, and more opportunities for resume-building wins remain.
Since all four of those foes Alabama did beat are still hanging around in the top-25, with at least four ranked victories, plus one distant road loss, Kalen DeBoer is shaping up to land this club toward the very top of the first College Football Playoff rankings, once those begin coming out and so long as 'Bama maintains their hot streak.
