Colin Cowherd names college football contender best built to win in December
On Monday afternoon's edition of The Herd (or Monday morning for our West Coast folks) on FS1, host Colin Cowherd brought on Robert Griffin III to discuss the weekend in college football.
Specifically, the Los Angeles-based Cowherd singled out the USC loss at Notre Dame this weekend, where the Irish triumphed by a 34-24 score thanks to another crooked rushing stat line from running back Jeremiyah Love. While he regrets another notable Trojan loss for his guy Lincoln Riley, Cowherd showered Notre Dame with praise and claimed that this is a team built to win in all kinds of weather.
"Robert, you know college and pro, especially college, they're built for bad weather," Cowherd commented of this season's Notre Dame team. "They can win without throwing the football." Even though... ND freshman quarterback CJ Carr has flashed so far this year.
"I watched Notre Dame and my take was — I looked at their schedule as I was watching it, I thought... they don't play another ranked team," Cowherd noted. With two losses already, Marcus Freeman will have to lead a nimble run, but Cowherd likes this squad to thrive as the months grow colder.
"I think Notre Dame is not only a playoff team, I think they're going to have success," Cowherd added. "I don't know that there's a team built for January and December more than Notre Dame."
Those are the crucial months on the college football calendar, when the opening rounds of College Football Playoff games are played on campuses in outdoor stadiums, not in giant domes or stadiums located near the Phoenix and Miami areas. Robert Griffin III agreed that if the elements are a factor, Notre Dame is strong where it will matter most.
"When you look at Notre Dame and the way that they're built, there's two things that travel in big time college football late in the season: it's the running game and it's your defense," Griffin shared. "They have both of those things. So if Notre Dame wins out, I'm with you, they make it to the College Football Playoff and I think they do some damage there."
Notre Dame has a pair of three-point losses at Miami and at home vs. Texas A&M, still some of the top teams in the entire country despite the Hurricanes' recent home loss to Louisville.