Alabama football player Elijah Pritchett arrested a 2nd time
Alabama football player Elijah Pritchett was arrested for speeding on Friday, according to court documents.
The Crimson Tide offensive lineman was charged with an Exhibition of Speed misdemeanor that carries a maximum jail sentence of three months and a fine of up to $500 if he is convicted.
Pritchett was released after posting a $300 bond.
In their deposition, local police said that Pritchett changed lanes and sped away when officers walked up to his Dodge Charger on foot, pursuing him and finally pulling him over near the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Officers said they could hear Pritchett's vehicle accelerating and the sound of tires squealing in the area.
"During the time of the driving action of Pritchett, there were numerous people on foot in the area of the Strip and all the businesses in the area," officers said, according to 100.9 FM.
This is the second time Pritchett was arrested in the last five months. Back in December, he was charged with a Class C misdemeanor to knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease.
Pritchett, who joined Alabama as a highly-rated tackle in the 2022 recruiting class, played in every game last season as a reserve after redshirting as a freshman the year before. He has practiced as Alabama's first-team left tackle this spring.
(100.9 FM)
