$7.8 million college football head coach set to replace Matt Campbell at Iowa State

No program is safe from college football's coaching carousel. Matt Campbell accepted an offer to be the next head coach at Penn State, leaving the Cyclones unexpectedly searching for a new head coach.

Campbell spent 10 seasons at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to a 72-55 overall record and a 50-40 conference record. He led the program to seven bowl appearances, winning three, including last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, securing 11 wins for the first time in his tenure.

He was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year three times, including 2020, when he led Iowa State to the Big 12 championship. The Cyclones made another appearance in 2024, losing both times to Oklahoma (2020) and Arizona State (2024).

Campbell's departure was unexpected, but the Cyclones wasted no time announcing their new head coach.

In less than 24 hours, Iowa State announced Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers as the program's next head football coach.

Washington State Cougars head coach Jimmy Rogers | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Rogers only spent one season in Pullman, leading the Cougars to a 6-6 overall record. He signed a five-year deal, averaging $1.57 million per year, with Washington State on Dec. 28, 2024.

Before his brief stop at Washington State, Rogers established himself as one of the top head coaches at the FCS level. He spent two seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State, succeeding legendary coach John Stiegelmeier.

Over two seasons, Rogers compiled a 27-3 overall record and was 15-1 in the MVFC. He led the Jackrabbits to an FCS National Championship in his first season, defeating North Dakota State in Frisco. He won the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top head coach in the FCS.

As the defensive coordinator, Rogers was an integral piece in South Dakota State's first National championship run in 2022. During that run, Rogers was named the FCS Coordinator of the Year, leading one of the best defenses in FCS history.

Rogers started his coaching career at his alma mater, South Dakota State, in 2010 as a graduate assistant. He played linebacker for the Jackrabbits from 2005-09, earning All-Conference honors in his last two seasons.

"Jimmy Rogers is a rising star in college athletics who has very strong ties to the Midwest both as a player and as a coach," Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said.



"He has been on my short list ever since the first time I met him. He immediately impressed me with his interest in Iowa State University and told me during our first visit several years ago that he wanted to be the next head coach at Iowa State."

According to the university, Rogers agreed to a six-year deal with Iowa State.