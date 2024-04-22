Arch Manning goes viral after Texas spring football game
Coming into a historic 2024 football season that includes entering the SEC and looking towards an expanded playoff, Texas is in prime position to make a statement with starting quarterback Quinn Ewers making his return to the Longhorns this fall.
But after watching Arch Manning get meaningful snaps during the Texas spring football game, it looks like the position should be in good hands after Ewers finally steps away.
On his first play of the scrimmage over the weekend, Manning launched a 75-yard bomb to DeAndre Moore that went for a touchdown, giving the White Team their first points of the game.
That wasn't all: Manning finished the day going 19 of 25 passing with 355 yards and three touchdowns, giving Texas fans a ton of hope looking into their future.
On the following drive, Manning added another touchdown courtesy of a 29-yard scoring play in tandem with running back Jaydon Blue.
In the second half, Manning located wide receiver Isaiah Bond on another 75-yard scoring play after the former Alabama transfer pass-catcher snuck out of his coverage and ran down the sideline.
"We're very fortunate at the quarterback position to have a third-year starter to have the backup that we have," Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said, via ESPN.
Sark added: "I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. He hadn't really played in a year. When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way we like to play. It was good to see and it's good to see some of the guys around him play with him the way that they did."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams