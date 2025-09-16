Auburn vs. Oklahoma prediction: Where experts see an edge
Oddsmakers reveal their expert prediction for Auburn vs. Oklahoma in this Week 4 college football game.
A pair of undefeated squads face off in their respective SEC openers this weekend, as No. 22 Auburn hits the road against No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday.
Auburn improved to 3-0 after defeating South Alabama by a 31-15 count and Jackson Arnold has over 500 yards passing in total while Jeremiah Cobb leads the way with 314 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 46 carries.
John Mateer has been a revelation for the Oklahoma offense, accounting for 9 all-purpose touchdowns, completing 68 percent of his pass attempts and placing second in the team with 161 rushing yards, behind Tory Blaylock’s 166 yards on the ground.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Tigers and the Sooners?
Let’s take a look at the early prediction as Auburn and Oklahoma square off in this Week 4 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Auburn vs. Oklahoma picks, odds
So far, the bookies are still giving the Sooners a modest edge at home.
Oklahoma is a 6.5 point favorite against Auburn this weekend, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48. Points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -240 and for Auburn at +195 to win outright.
Oklahoma: -6.5 (-110)
Auburn: +6.5 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: -102
Under 48.5 points: -120
Auburn vs. Oklahoma trends
The total went under in 7 of Auburn’s last 10 games...
Oklahoma lost 4 of its last 5 games against SEC teams...
Auburn is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games in September...
Oklahoma is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games in September...
The total went under in 4 of Auburn’s last 5 games against SEC opponents...
Spread consensus picks
A sizable majority of bettors are expecting the Sooners will hold serve at home against the Tigers in the SEC opener, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Oklahoma is getting 68 percent of bets to win by at least a touchdown and cover the point spread to stay undefeated this week.
The other 32 percent of wagers project Auburn will either upset the Sooners outright on the road, or will lose the game by less than a touchdown.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory the Oklahoma over Auburn.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oklahoma will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 28 to 21.
College Football HQ prediction
Auburn’s offense has the weapons to stretch out the Sooner defense more than it expects to be, and Jackson Arnold is a capable threat rushing the football, as well.
But the quality of Oklahoma’s front line rushing alignment and their receiving corps hold a slight advantage, especially when playing at home.
Prediction: Oklahoma -6.5
