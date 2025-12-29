College football transfer portal has new No. 1 overall player

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens for all college football players looking for new programs to play for in 2026.

In the weeks between the end of the regular season and the portal's opening, hundreds of college football players have already decided to enter. Offensively, quarterbacks have been the hot topic of conversation since players began announcing their decisions to transfer, but there are plenty of other offensive skill players who will be coveted in the portal.

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second stop.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder arrived at Auburn as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class and a consensus five-star prospect out of high school. He is just as coveted in the transfer portal as he was out of high school.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rank Coleman as the top-rated wide receiver and overall prospect in the transfer portal headed into the 2026 offseason.

NEW: Auburn transfer WR Cam Coleman is now the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Ranking⭐️https://t.co/9d0G5N8bco https://t.co/vDdsjtryr1 pic.twitter.com/if12e0UBXx — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 29, 2025

Hugh Freeze recruited Coleman to Auburn as a part of the Tigers' 2024 recruiting class. Coleman compiled 37 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman year. He had 100-yard receiving games against ULM and Texas A&M that November.

The SEC named Coleman to its 2025 Preseason All-SEC team. Coleman made 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers in 2025. He went for over 100 yards in losses to Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Auburn defeated every non-conference opponent on its 2025 schedule, including a road win at Baylor (38-24) to open the season. The Tigers were 1-7 in SEC play, the lone win coming at Arkansas (33-24) on Oct. 25.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A second consecutive 5-7 season brought about the end of Hugh Freeze's tenure at Auburn. The Tigers hired Alex Golesh to be Freeze's successor in the role on Nov. 30.

While Coleman is far and away the highest-rated prospect to leave Auburn via the portal, there are plenty of other key players from the Tigers' 2025 team who will search for new destinations in 2025. At least 25 different players have entered the portal since Golesh was named head coach.