Big change coming to college football with player reports in 2025
A big change is coming to college football, as the sport takes a policy introduced by the SEC and Big Ten and enforces it on a national level starting in 2025.
The College Football Playoff will require teams to provide player availability reports for its games in the playoff beginning this season, CFP executive director Rich Clark said.
It was not made apparent whether the College Football Playoff player reports will more resemble those of the Big Ten or the SEC’s more detailed reporting system.
Two years ago, the Big Ten announced that all conference teams must submit injury reports at least two hours before kickoff of games.
The availability reports are published online and list players as either questionable or out.
Last season, the SEC implemented a similar policy, with players given one of four designations: out, questionable, probable, or available.
These player statuses are published initially on the Wednesday before Saturday games and are updated each day leading up to and including the day of the game.
The final report must be submitted 90 minutes before kickoff, and schools that fail to comply with the standards are subject to a potentially escalating fine.
College football coaches have tended to oppose such reporting practices, fearing that by sharing such information, they would give opponents critical information that benefits them competitively before meeting on the field.
But the demands introduced by the ever-growing gambling scene after legalization of sports betting has put pressure on conferences and schools to be more transparent with the public and to prevent insider gambling.
--