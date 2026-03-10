Greg Sankey Breaks Silence on Multiple SEC Schools Wanting to Leave the NCAA

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's job is about to get a lot tougher over the next few College Football seasons, though that's not an exclusive issue to him and is one that every conference commissioner is set to deal with.

Sankey told Paul Finebaum during his show on Monday that there are several member institutions that are looking to operate under an independent entity that doesn't function under the NCAA umbrella.

Sankey, in response, claimed he'd "be fine if every other institution and every other conference stayed right where they are."

“I’ve acknowledged there are those who have said we should go our own way. I don’t think that’s the right decision. We have relationships and responsibilities within Division I," Sankey told Finebaum.

“If there’s a point at which we cannot (work with colleagues to solve problems), I think the conversation that informs the question that you ask, ‘Is there something you’d do alone?’ I think that starts to generate more and more interest. But right now, I think for the medium term, we’re certainly focused on, how do we keep the opportunities connected in Division I, while still (focusing on), how do we make decisions that are effective for those of us, particularly in the four (power) conferences."

The SEC and Big Ten are Trying to Control The CFP

Sankey is trying his best to make SEC membership a massive benefit by getting the conference as many auto-bids as possible. Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti is doing the same thing for his conference.

U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) threatened the two for that in a social media post last May.

"Let me state this as clearly as I can: the Big Ten and SEC should be very, very careful about some of the decisions they are about to make. Because they appear hellbent on ruining major college football. I think they need congressional hearings into their collusion," Boyle said.

The United States Federal Government is essentially acting as the governing body of the NCAA, evidenced by Donald Trump's recent College Sports Roundtable to get the sport under control, by his standards of "under control," anyway.

If they can't play nice with the SEC and Big Ten, which, along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, hold all the cards, then perhaps we may one day see these schools collectively take their ball and go home with it. An all-SEC and All-B1G playoff may work with how many schools are in each conference.

There's probably too much money in how the current system runs for this to happen imminently. Who knows how long the NCAA as we know it will survive, though, with how quickly things are changing in practically every facet of the sport.