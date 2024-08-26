College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 1: Georgia, LSU favored in 2024 openers
What promises to be a historic 2024 college football season kicks off for real as the Week 1 schedule gets underway across the country, and already with a major upset in the books.
No. 10 Florida State dropped a three-point decision to unranked Georgia Tech in the Week 0 opener in Dublin, throwing an early monkey wrench into the ACC standings, although as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams, it doesn't mean a death sentence for the Seminoles by any means.
Still, it hurts to lose early in the year, and heading into the Week 1 matchups, there are plenty of ranked playoff contenders in action going up against competition who have similar upsets in mind.
Here are the latest betting odds for college football's most important Week 1 games.
College football Week 1 game odds, lines, schedule
Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Line: Georgia -13.5
Georgia and Clemson reunite for the first time since the 2021 season opener, the first step towards the Bulldogs' eventual back-to-back national titles. Both defenses should be on point, but Clemson needs to get the ball in the air more.
Notre Dame at Texas A&M
Line: Texas A&M -2.5
An early favorite in Mike Elko's debut as head coach, the Aggies lost and gained some prominent transfers, and should have the edge rushing the quarterback while boasting credible skill threats on offense. Notre Dame loses two key blockers and debuts a new signal caller, but plays good pass defense.
Penn State at West Virginia
Line: Penn State -8.5
Neal Brown is off the hot seat after winning nine games last season, and he returns the bulk of an offense that averaged over 400 yards, including its quarterback, while the Nittany Lions are playing strong defense and can run the ball with authority.
Miami at Florida
Line: Miami -2.5
A team with incredible preseason hype thanks to big transfer gains like quarterback Cameron Ward, the Hurricanes are looking to fare better in close games, while the Gators hope to drag head coach Billy Napier off the hot seat, coming in on a five-game losing skid and yet to go over .500 in his 2 years.
LSU vs. USC (Las Vegas)
Line: LSU -4.5
Now an SEC vs. Big Ten game thanks to the vagaries of conference realignment, both these teams replace Heisman quarterbacks and badly need to play improved defense. LSU should run the ball well behind a very good line, but the Trojans' offense is more of an open question.
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
