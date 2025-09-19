Eight college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
While college football fans tend to love upsets, it's not so fun to be the team getting upset. Week 4 includes plenty of games with very closely aligned point spreads, but if a 2.5 point underdog wins, that's virtually a coin toss. Accordingly, here are eight Week 4 squads that could well take a legitimate upset loss in Week 4.
Arkansas (-7.5 at Memphis)
The Hogs gave an epic battle to Ole Miss last week, but might not realize the quality of their Week 4 opponent. Memphis is 3-0 and the top ranked Group of Five team in ESPN's FPI rankings. The Tigers have won all three games by at least 21 points and sixth-year QB Brendon Lewis looks pretty solid. Memphis holds opponents under 2.4 yards per carry, which could make the Hogs one-dimensional.
Wisconsin (-9.5 vs. Maryland)
The Badgers are home favorites, but it's far from clear that it's a valid expectation. Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. is a game-time decision, but he's been out since Week 1. Danny O'Neil has been less than inspiring as a backup, and the 2-1 Badgers could be upset by 3-0 Maryland. The Terps have seven interceptions in three games, giving them a +6 turnover margin, best in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin is at -2, in part off of throwing four interceptions, next to worst in the league.
Oklahoma (-7.5 vs. Auburn)
Oklahoma has been one of the top surprises in college football, but Auburn has a unique story here. Jackson Arnold basically failed in his time at Oklahoma and has a new lease on life with a solid Auburn team. Oklahoma has a -5 turnover margin which has somehow not bit the Sooners yet. The 2.0 yards per carry allowed on the ground by Auburn is best in the SEC. The Sooners are -7.5 favorites, but could take the upset loss here.
Ole Miss (-12.5 vs. Tulane)
It's a long shot here, with Ole Miss favored by around two touchdowns, but Tulane is an underrated G5 team, and the Rebel QB situation fluctuating isn't the best news for the program's stability. Ole Miss has won one-score victories of Kentucky and Arkansas in the last two weeks, and Tulane could lilkely go toe-to-toe with either of those teams.
Missouri (-9.5 vs. South Carolina)
The factor here is likely South Carolina desperation. Yes, the Gamecocks were awful against Vandy when LaNorris Sellers went out. But Sellers is expected back and a second September loss would be devestating for South Carolina's season. Meanwhile, while Beau Pribula has been great, he hasn't played a strong defense yet. The results could surprise the -9.5 Tigers.
Indiana (-6.5 vs. Illinois)
The No. 19 Hoosiers are favored by nearly a touchdown over the No. 9 Illini. Both teams have posted dominant 3-0 runs to open the season. Both QBs have virtually identical stats on the year (708 yards and 9 TDs for Mendoza, 709 yards and 8 TDs for Altmyer). Neither team has really played anyone yet, so Altmyer's experience in the Big Ten has to be a significant advantage. Illinois also hasn't committed a turnover yet this season, which could be pivotal.
Miami (-8.5 vs. Florida)
It's a long shot, maybe a REALLY long shot, but Florida is playing for Billy Napier's job at this point. Miami has few apparent weaknesses, but penalties, which have troubled Florida, have also troubled the Hurricanes. Miami has picked up 10 more penalties than its opponents on the young season. QB Carson Beck threw three interceptions against the Gators last season. A few flags and turnovers could keep a hungry Gator team in this game.
BYU (-6.5 at East Carolina)
The Cougars are 2-0, but have played absolutely no competition yet. East Carolina is 2-1 with a one-score loss to NC State in Week 1. The Pirates' QB, Katin Houser, has thrown for 973 yards and five scores on the year. Given the long round trip and the lack of prior competition, the Cougars as a 6.5 point favorite, could stumble.
