Georgia vs. Auburn prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry kicks off this weekend as No. 10 Georgia goes on the road against Auburn in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s check in with the latest consensus prediction and betting lines for the game.
Georgia improved to 4-1 overall with a 2-1 mark in SEC play after beating up on Kentucky, a nice pick-me-up from a close loss against Alabama the weekend before, heading into a historic rivalry it has won the last 8 straight meetings in.
Auburn dipped to 0-2 in SEC competition after losses against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, each revealing there to still be plenty of room for improvement when it comes to orchestrating a consistent offense, ranking 77th in scoring and 114th in passing under quarterback Jackson Arnold’s direction.
Where are the experts putting their money looking ahead to this SEC rivalry classic?
Let’s take a look at the consensus predictions and updated betting lines to see what the experts are making of Georgia vs. Auburn this weekend.
Georgia vs. Auburn prediction, odds
The bookmakers are siding with the Bulldogs over the Tigers in this matchup, but by a narrow margin.
Georgia is a 3.5 point favorite on the road against Auburn, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook this week.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -166 and for Auburn at +138 to win outright.
Georgia: -3.5 (-106)
Auburn: +3.5 (-114)
Over 45.5 points: -115
Under 45.5 points: -105
--
Georgia vs. Auburn trends
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games...
Auburn is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games...
Georgia is 9-3 against the spread in its last 12 games against Auburn...
Auburn is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games played on a Saturday...
Georgia is 4-9 against the spread in its last 13 games against SEC opponents...
Auburn is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games as the underdog...
Georgia is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 road games against Auburn...
Auburn is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games against Georgia...
--
Where the money is going
A strong majority of bettors are going with the Bulldogs to take care of business against their rivals this week, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Georgia is getting 69 percent of bets to cover the spread to win the game by at least four points and cover the spread on the road.
The other 31 percent of wagers project Auburn will either defeat the Bulldogs outright in an upset, or will lose the game by a field goal or less.
--
Georgia vs. Auburn implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests the Bulldogs will be able to avoid the upset on the road against the Tigers, but they’ll have to sweat it out.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Auburn by a projected score of 25 to 21.
- Georgia -3.5
- Bulldogs -166
- Over 45.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams