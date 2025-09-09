Georgia vs. Tennessee preview, picks: Where experts see an edge
Georgia and Tennessee meet in college football’s Week 3 action in an early test for two playoff hopefuls. Let’s take a look at the early prediction from the oddsmakers.
Georgia is predictably 2-0 after taking care of Marshall and Austin Peay, but its performance on offense in those two games has left something to be desired and not in an ideal rhythm entering a tough SEC opener against the Vols on the road.
Joey Aguilar has played up to his billing thus far as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, scoring 5 touchdowns and covering over 500 yards in two appearances while leading an offense that scored a combined 117 points, including a win over Power Four team Syracuse.
But the Vols have some notable injury concerns heading into this week, as both starting cornerbacks, Rickey Gibson and Jermod McCoy, are expected to be out. McCoy is still recovering from an ACL tear, while Gibson is believed to have injured his arm.
Where is the money going in this matchup between the Volunteers and Bulldogs?
Let’s take a look at the early prediction for Georgia vs. Tennessee in this Week 2 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, odds
As expected, the books are giving a slight edge to the visiting team this weekend.
Georgia is a 3.5 point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -176 and for Tennessee at +142 to win outright.
Georgia: -3.5 (-112)
Tennessee: +3.5 (-108)
Over 49.5 points: -115
Under 49.5 points: -105
Georgia vs. Tennessee trends
Georgia is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games...
Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
Georgia is 6-0 ATS in its last 6 against Tennessee...
The total went over in 9 of the Vols’ last 13 games against Georgia...
Georgia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against SEC teams...
Tennessee is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against SEC opponents...
Georgia is 0-7 against the spread in its last 7 games in September...
The total went over in Tennessee’s last 6 games overall...
Georgia is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road against Tennessee...
Tennessee is 0-5 against the spread in its last 5 against Georgia...
The total went over in 4 of Georgia’s last 6 on the road against Tennessee...
Tennessee is 16-6 ATS in its last 22 home games...
The total went over in 4 of Georgia’s last 5 games on the road...
Spread consensus picks
A slight majority of bettors are sticking with the reigning SEC champions to withstand this test on the road against their rivals.
Georgia is getting 56 percent of bets to win the game by at least four points and cover the narrow point spread to avoid its first loss of the season.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Tennessee will either upset the Bulldogs outright at home to stay undefeated, or lose the game by a field goal or less.
Over the course of Georgia’s eight-game win streak over Tennessee, the Bulldogs’ average margin of victory has been 24.875 points, so bettors foresee something much closer this time after the Volunteers added Joey Aguilar to the offense.
The game’s implied score suggests a close win for the Bulldogs over the Vols.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Georgia will defeat Tennessee by a projected score of 27 to 23.
College Football HQ early prediction
Georgia’s relatively lackluster offense is a cause for concern, but we should see a more concerted effort heading into the SEC opener on the road against a rival.
Tennessee likely not having its starting back end defenders could present a problem for that defense against Georgia’s stealthy skill threats, but the Vols will present a challenge for the Bulldogs trying to run the ball.
College Football HQ early game prediction: Georgia wins and covers the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
