SEC program listed as highest-valued college football team with $1.4 billion valuation

In the latest valuation of NCAA athletic departments, the University of Texas claimed the No. 1 spot for the first time in 2025, with a program worth approximately $1.48 billion, according to CNBC’s annual ranking released on Friday.

This figure represents a roughly 16% increase from its 2024 valuation and positions Texas ahead of perennial power Ohio State, which finished second at about $1.35 billion.

Texas A&M stood third at $1.32 billion, followed by Georgia and Michigan, each near $1.16 billion.

Across the full ranking of 75 programs, combined valuations climbed 13% year-over-year to roughly $51.2 billion.

Texas’ revenue figures for fiscal 2024 help explain the surge: $332 million in total athletic revenue, the most of any school in the rankings, and a key factor in driving valuation growth.

Donor contributions were a major driver, reportedly accounting for about $137 million of the program’s revenue.

Unsurprisingly, the financial engine of Texas’ athletic brand is its football program.

A major storyline within the Longhorns’ valuation is the marketing and NIL impact of quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning finished the 2025 season with 2,942 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with 244 rushing yards, eight rushing TDs and a 61.4% completion rate.

He also ranks No. 1 in On3’s NIL valuations at $5.3 million, the highest of any college athlete.

EDGE rusher Colin Simmons also ranked among Texas’ top NIL earners inside the top 100 nationally (No. 60).

Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Independent reports from the 2025 season indicate Manning cleared roughly $3.5 million in NIL compensation through deals with major brands, significantly exceeding average NIL payouts for quarterbacks nationally.

Although Texas finished 9-3 in 2025 and outside the College Football Playoff, the team’s strong on-field presence and marketable roster remain major contributors to brand value.

Manning’s decision to return for the 2026 season, after weeks of NFL Draft speculation, gives Texas a chance to build on this valuation and remain atop college sports’ most marketable brands.

