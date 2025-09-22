LSU vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds 2025: Where experts see an edge
LSU and Ole Miss square off in this Week 5 college football game and early SEC test for both teams. Here are the latest odds and predictions for this critical matchup.
LSU improved to 4-0 with a big win over Southeastern Louisiana over the weekend, and is up 1-0 in SEC play after a statement win over rival Florida the week before.
Ole Miss is the first SEC team to move to 2-0 in conference play after taking out Kentucky and Arkansas, and just passed a notable test by pounding Group of Five playoff hopeful Tulane by a 45-10 count last Saturday.
That was despite playing backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss again in place of the injured Austin Simmons. The reserve signal caller is a 68 percent passer with 6 all-purpose touchdowns and no turnovers.
Where is the money going ahead of this battle between the Rebels and the Tigers?
Here are the latest predictions and odds for LSU and Ole Miss in this Week 5 college football game.
LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, odds
The bookies are giving a slight edge to the home team in this SEC clash, but by a narrow margin.
Ole Miss is a 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 55.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -126 and for LSU at +105 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -2.5 (-110)
LSU: +2.5 (-110)
Over 55.5 points: -110
Under 55.5 points: -110
LSU vs. Ole Miss trends
Ole Miss is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games...
LSU is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games...
Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 home games...
LSU is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 road games...
Ole Miss is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last 6 home games against LSU...
LSU is 7-2 straight-up in its last 9 games against Ole Miss...
The total went over in 7 of Ole Miss’ last 10 games at home against LSU...
And it went over in 10 of LSU’s last 13 road games total...
LSU is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last 9 games against Ole Miss...
Ole Miss has won 4 of its last 6 games at home against LSU straight-up...
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors are predicting the Rebels will get one over on the Tigers in the Magnolia Bowl, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Ole Miss is getting 64 percent of bets to win the game by at least a field goal and cover the narrow point spread to stay undefeated.
The other 36 percent of wagers project LSU will either defeat the Rebels outright in an upset to avoid that first loss, or keep the margin under 3 points in defeat.
Score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Rebels over the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat LSU by a projected score of 29 to 27.
- LSU +2.5
- Ole Miss -126
- Under 55.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
