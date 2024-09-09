LSU vs. South Carolina early game odds, prediction, how to watch
A battle of SEC rivals square off in the third weekend of the 2024 college football season as No. 16 LSU looks to get a leg-up in the conference standings against an undefeated South Carolina.
Carolina is already up a win in the SEC after dominating Kentucky in a game that saw LaNorris Sellers throw for 2 touchdowns and Raheim Sanders rush for a third.
LSU recovered from its opening loss to USC with a victory over Nicholls, although the FCS challenger did keep the game close until the third quarter.
Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for LSU vs. South Carolina this week.
LSU vs. South Carolina odds, prediction
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LSU: -7.5 (-102)
South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)
LSU to win: -265
South Carolina to win: +215
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
FPI picks: LSU 51% to win
LSU vs. South Carolina betting trends
+ LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina
+ Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games
+ Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games
+ Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September
+ Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams
+ Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games
+ LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game
+ Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams
Spread consensus picks
South Carolina: 56 percent of bettors suggest the Gamecocks will win in a upset or keep the game within the line
LSU: 44 percent of wagers predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread
Our pick: LSU -7.5, Over 52.5
LSU vs. South Carolina game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
