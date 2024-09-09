College Football HQ

LSU vs. South Carolina early game odds, prediction, how to watch

Early betting intel for LSU vs. South Carolina in this Week 3 college football game.

James Parks

LSU vs. South Carolina game odds, predictions
LSU vs. South Carolina game odds, predictions / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

A battle of SEC rivals square off in the third weekend of the 2024 college football season as No. 16 LSU looks to get a leg-up in the conference standings against an undefeated South Carolina.

Carolina is already up a win in the SEC after dominating Kentucky in a game that saw LaNorris Sellers throw for 2 touchdowns and Raheim Sanders rush for a third.

LSU recovered from its opening loss to USC with a victory over Nicholls, although the FCS challenger did keep the game close until the third quarter.

Let's take a look at the early betting odds and predictions for LSU vs. South Carolina this week.

LSU vs. South Carolina odds, prediction

Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

LSU: -7.5 (-102)
South Carolina: +7.5 (-120)

LSU to win: -265
South Carolina to win: +215

Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110

FPI picks: LSU 51% to win

LSU vs. South Carolina betting trends

+ LSU is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games against South Carolina

+ Total went under in South Carolina's last 5 games

+ Total went over in 5 of LSU's last road games

+ Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread in last 5 games in September

+ Total went over in LSU's last 5 games against SEC teams

+ Total went under in 4 of South Carolina's last 5 home games

+ LSU is 1-4 against the spread in last 5 September game

+ Total went under in 5 of Gamecocks' last 6 games against SEC teams

Spread consensus picks

South Carolina: 56 percent of bettors suggest the Gamecocks will win in a upset or keep the game within the line

LSU: 44 percent of wagers predict the Tigers will win the game and cover the spread

Our pick: LSU -7.5, Over 52.5

LSU vs. South Carolina game time, schedule

When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Betting