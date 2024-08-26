College Football HQ

North Carolina vs. Minnesota odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks

Early betting intel on North Carolina vs. Minnesota in this Week 1 college football game.

Betting odds and picks for North Carolina vs. Minnesota as the Week 1 college football schedule kicks off.
/ David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season kicks off this week with big games across the country all week, including a Big Ten vs. ACC matchup that finds North Carolina on the road against Minnesota for some Thursday night football.

Here is the latest betting intel for the Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers matchup as these teams square off in the Week 1 season opener this week.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota game odds, lines

Lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

North Carolina: -1.5 (-110)
Minnesota: +1.5 (-110)

UNC: -120 to win
UM: Even to win

Over 50.5 points (-110)
Under 50.5 points (-110)

FPI picks: UNC 54.5% | MINN 45.5%

North Carolina vs. Minnesota betting trends

+ North Carolina is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games

+ Gophers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 overall games

+ Tar Heels are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 road games

+ Minnesota is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 home games

+ Total went under in 4 of UNC's last 5 games against a Big Ten team

+ Minnesota is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 against an ACC team

Spread consensus picks

North Carolina: 57 percent of bettors project the Tar Heels will win the game and cover the 1.5 point spread

Minnesota: 43 percent of wagers expect the Gophers will either win in an upset or lose by less than the 1.5 point spread

North Carolina vs. Minnesota game time, schedule

When: Thurs., Aug. 29
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network

AP top 25 college football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

-

