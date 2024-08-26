North Carolina vs. Minnesota odds, spread, schedule: Week 1 college football betting picks
Week 1 of a historic 2024 college football season kicks off this week with big games across the country all week, including a Big Ten vs. ACC matchup that finds North Carolina on the road against Minnesota for some Thursday night football.
Here is the latest betting intel for the Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers matchup as these teams square off in the Week 1 season opener this week.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota game odds, lines
North Carolina: -1.5 (-110)
Minnesota: +1.5 (-110)
UNC: -120 to win
UM: Even to win
Over 50.5 points (-110)
Under 50.5 points (-110)
FPI picks: UNC 54.5% | MINN 45.5%
North Carolina vs. Minnesota betting trends
+ North Carolina is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games
+ Gophers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 overall games
+ Tar Heels are 2-5 against the spread in their last 7 road games
+ Minnesota is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 home games
+ Total went under in 4 of UNC's last 5 games against a Big Ten team
+ Minnesota is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 against an ACC team
Spread consensus picks
North Carolina: 57 percent of bettors project the Tar Heels will win the game and cover the 1.5 point spread
Minnesota: 43 percent of wagers expect the Gophers will either win in an upset or lose by less than the 1.5 point spread
North Carolina vs. Minnesota game time, schedule
When: Thurs., Aug. 29
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
AP top 25 college football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
