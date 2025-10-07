Oregon vs. Indiana prediction 2025: Where the experts see an edge
One of three games pitting ranked teams against each other this week, Indiana hits the road in a major test against Oregon in a battle of undefeated Big Ten title hopefuls. Let’s take a look at the latest prediction and betting lines for this Week 7 game.
Indiana improved to 5-0 with a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play after knocking off Iowa on the road in a close battle and owns a 63-10 win over ranked Illinois, sitting 4th nationally by scoring nearly 49 points per game on average.
Oregon’s last time out with a signature win at then-top 10 ranked Penn State, a victory that looks less impressive after PSU’s loss to UCLA last week, but the Ducks are still considered one of college football’s few legitimate national title contenders.
Where are the experts putting their money for this Big Ten clash?
Let’s take a look at the latest consensus predictions and betting lines to see what the experts make of Oregon vs. Indiana this week.
Oregon vs. Indiana prediction, odds
As expected, the oddsmakers are siding with the Ducks over the Hoosiers in this matchup.
Oregon is a 7.5 point favorite against Indiana on the same field, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 55.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oregon at -295 and for Indiana at +235 to win outright.
Oregon: -7.5 (-108)
Indiana: +7.5 (-112)
Over 55.5 points: -105
Under 55.5 points: -115
--
Oregon vs. Indiana trends
Indiana is 12-5 against the spread in its last 17 games...
Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games...
The total went over in 11 of Indiana’s last 13 games on the road...
Oregon is 6-2-1 ATS in its last 9 games played in Week 7...
Indiana is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 games on a Saturday...
Oregon is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on a Saturday...
Indiana is 5-15 straight-up in its last 20 road games...
Oregon is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games...
Indiana is 6-3 against the spread in its last 9 road games...
--
Where the money is going
A slight majority of bettors are siding with the Hoosiers to make this interesting against the Ducks, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Indiana is getting 58 percent of bets to either beat Oregon outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin to a touchdown or less in a loss.
The other 42 percent of wagers project the Ducks will beat the Hoosiers by more than a touchdown and cover the spread to stay undefeated.
--
Indiana vs. Oregon implied score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests the Ducks will hold off the Hoosiers at home, but it will be the second-closest game they’ve played this year.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oregon will defeat Indiana by a projected score of 31 to 24.
The consensus prediction for Oregon vs. Indiana is...
- Indiana +7.5
- Oregon -295
- Under 55.5 points
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
--
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams