Ranking College Football Playoff national title odds for 8 CFP teams
Four of the eight teams remaining in the College Football Playoff certainly proved they belong after dominating their respective opponents in the first round, and now the race for the 2024 national championship embarks on the quarterfinal round in the coming days.
Upsets certainly weren’t the order of the day as the first round games were decided by an average of 19 points, but things should get a little closer in the games to come as the calendar turns to 2025.
Here are college football’s updated national championship odds heading into the quarterfinal games.
College football 2024 national title odds
Boise State: +8500
Ashton Jeanty has a chance to break college football’s single-season rushing record in the quarterfinal game against first-round winner Penn State.
But for the Broncos to get through, they need not just for Jeanty to churn out the yards on the ground, but for Maddux Madsen and this passing game to go off, too.
-
Arizona State: +6500
Not a bad place for the team that was picked to finish last in the Big 12 standings back in the preseason, only to win the conference championship and get the first round bye.
Now, the Sun Devils take on first round victor Texas, which is playing some of college football’s best defense against an offense that lost top wideout Jordan Tyson to an injury, but still has all-world back Cam Skattebo working on the ground.
-
Notre Dame: +700
Jeremiyah Love ran for a 98 yard touchdown to help the Irish knock Indiana out of the playoff in the first round, but now they look ahead to their toughest game of the year by far.
Georgia is the SEC champion, but it just lost starting quarterback Carson Beck for the rest of the playoff after he elected to have surgery to repair the injury to his throwing arm.
-
Penn State: +500
Analysts believed the Nittany Lions came into the playoff with the easiest road to a potential national title, a thesis that looked more convincing after they destroyed SMU in the first round.
Now, they take on the only Group of Five team in the playoff, but Boise State and that historic run game will pose a real threat to Penn State’s gifted defense.
-
Georgia: +480
That sudden change at quarterback makes projecting the Bulldogs’ path to a national title all the more difficult, especially considering how uneven this offense has played all season.
Gunner Stockton has plenty of potential, but almost no experience, and he didn’t account for any touchdowns in his SEC Championship Game appearance.
-
Oregon: +480
College football’s last undefeated team is a 2.5 point underdog against the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day.
But a win in that matchup could be enough for the books to put Oregon back in pole position to win the national championship. It certainly has the offense for the job.
-
Ohio State: +330
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes silenced their critics after a resounding 25-point beatdown against SEC challenger Tennessee at home in the first round game.
That results in some new confidence from the oddsmakers, who favor this team against the Ducks and as the second-best bet to go all the way in 2024.
-
Texas: +310
The SEC runner-up and No. 5 playoff seed held off Clemson at home in the first round by fielding a pair of 100-yard rushers and coming out with a two-touchdown victory.
That books the Longhorns, last year’s Big 12 champion, a date against Arizona State, this year’s Big 12 champion, and after that against the Oregon-Ohio State winner.
-
-
