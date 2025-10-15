USC vs. Notre Dame prediction, odds: Where experts see an edge
Experts reveal their prediction and betting preference as USC visits Notre Dame in one of college football’s historic rivalry games as Week 8 action kicks off.
USC is two points away from being undefeated, with just one last-second loss at Illinois being the only blemish on its record, and is coming off a statement win against Michigan on the back of an improved defensive effort.
Notre Dame has won four straight games since starting 0-2, but those two losses were against the only two ranked opponents it played, since then beating the likes of Purdue, Arkansas, Boise State, and NC State.
Where are the experts putting their money as the Fighting Irish host the Trojans?
USC vs. Notre Dame prediction, odds
The betting markets aren’t exactly sold on the Trojans despite their improved record, and are still siding strongly with the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is a 9.5 point favorite against USC, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 61.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -345 and for USC at +265 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -9.5 (-110)
USC: +9.5 (-110)
Over 61.5 points: -110
Under 61.5 points: -110
--
Notre Dame vs. USC trends
Notre Dame is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 games... 8-3 ATS in its last 11 home games... 5-1 ATS in its last 6 home games against USC... Won 10 of its last 12 games at home... 6-1 ATS in its last 7 October games... Went over in 6 of its last 8 games.
USC is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 road games... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 road games against Notre Dame... Lost 6 of the last 7 against ND... 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games in Week 8... Lost its last 6 straight at Notre Dame... Went over in 6 of its last 8 games.
--
Where the money is going
A majority of bettors still have enough faith in the Trojans to make this interesting against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
USC is getting a solid 61 percent of bets to either defeat the Irish outright in an upset, or to keep the final margin under 10 points in a loss.
The other 39 percent of wagers project Notre Dame will beat USC by at least 10 points to cover the spread and avoid the upset at home.
--
Implied score prediction
The game’s betting particulars suggest the books believe the Fighting Irish will beat the Trojans by double digits at home.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will defeat USC by a projected score of 36 to 26.
The consensus prediction for USC vs. Notre Dame is...
- Notre Dame -9.5
- Irish -345
- Bet over 61.5 points
The betting market was proven correct on 75 percent of its straight-up predictions last weekend, and was right on 57.1 percent of its picks against the spread.
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
--
