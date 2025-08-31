Big Ten QB Power Rankings after Week 1: Sayin, Moore, Underwood and the rest
Off back to back national championship, the Big Ten boasts a host of talented quarterbacks who stood out in Week 1. From a big-time first start in a win over No. 1 to the most hyped true frosh start in memory to a few passers whose Week 1 starts didn't go so well, here's a rundown of the passers of the Big Ten after Week 1.
18. Preston Stone, Northwestern
Ugh. A loss to Tulane, just 4.5 yards per attempt and zero TDs to four interceptions.
17. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
After all the haggle and hassle of the transfer from Tennessee, Nico threw for 136 yards and disappointed tremendously in his first UCLA start.
16. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
The Hawkeyes did fine, but the former FCS star will need to produce more than 44 passing yards to be competitive in the Big Ten.
15. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
The Hoosiers won, but for Indiana to replicate last year's magic, they need more than 6.2 yards per pass from Mendoza.
14. Danny O'Neil, Wisconsin
O'Neil should probably be graded on a curve. He came in off the bench after the injury to Billy Edwards Jr., and passed for 120 yards and a score.
13. Adam Chiles, Michigan State
Chiles was adequate for the Spartans, but his 6.7 yards per pass indicates that State wasn't taking a whole lot of chances. He can rise up the list, but better competition will help.
12. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
It's a solid game one, but just 54% completions against Buffalo might suggest some accuracy issues that the Big Ten's defenses can exploit.
11. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
The Scarlet Knights avoided a MAC upset on Thursday, thanks in large part to Kaliakmanis. He picked up 11 yards per pass in throwing for 252 yards and two scores. Still, beating the Ohio Bobcats isn't quite the same as, say, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes.
10. Malik Washington, Maryland
Washington threw the most Week 1 passes in the league with 43. The Terps took care of FAU, but Washington could improve on 6.0 yards per pass, 15th in the Big Ten. On the other hand, three touchdowns to no interceptions was a positive.
9. Ryan Browne, Purdue
The most passing yards in the league for Week 1 came from Browne. Can he replicate 311 yards (12 per pass attempt) and a pair of touchdowns against tougher competition than Ball State?
8. Demond Williams, Washington
The Huskies gave us the best dual-threat performance of the week from Williams, who threw for 226 yards and a score and ran for another 68 yards on the ground in a win over Colorado State.
7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
A loss to Cincinnati would have been devastating and Raiola did his part to avoid that fate. Raiola passed for 243 yards and a pair of scores in the 20-17 Nebraska win.
6. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Another good game one for a veteran passer. Altmyer almost had more touchdown passes (three) than incomplete passes (four). But Western Illinois didn't require much from Altmyer.
5. Jayden Maiava, USC
Stats aren't everything, but they certainly don't hurt. Maiava had a week to remember with a whopping 16.4 yards per throw (295 yards on 18 passes) and a pair of scores. Stronger competition than Missouri State is ahead.
4. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
The deeply-hyped freshman was steady in his starting debut. Underwood was 21 for 31 for 251 yards and a score. Given the massive hype, Underwood's first game was a bit of a snoozer. But if the worst thing to be said is he wasn't quite loud enough about being great, that's a solid sign.
3. Drew Allar, Penn State
In an easy win over Nevada, Allar did exactly what could be expected. He was 22 for 26 (84.6%) for 217 yards and a score. The only thing he could do better was make it happen against better competition.
2. Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore took over the Duck offense without a hiccup. Yes, the competition was subpar, but 9.3 yards per pass and three touchdowns suggests a potential Heisman candidate running the Oregon offense.
1. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
It's not all about numbers. Against the No. 1 team in the nation, Sayin managed the game and went 13 for 20 for 126 yards and a touchdown. More important, he won in OSU's first regular-season win over a No. 1 squad since 1985.