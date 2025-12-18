The college football playoffs are approaching and bowl season is upon us. Bowl season has become synonymous with draft declarations and the unofficial start of draft season. The start of draft season brings mock drafts as the top prospects have separated themselves and the NFL draft order becomes more clear.

The NIL era of college football has dramatically altered the playing field for conferences and top talent. The reality remains that blueblood conferences are still developing and sending top tier talent to the NFL.

Daniel Flick at SI has dropped a new mock draft and has a dozen prospects going in the first round from the Big Ten conference. The Big Ten has the most prospects in Flick's mock followed by the SEC.

Favorite Big Ten Fits

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana

Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza (15) passes against Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten championship game. Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Raiders need help everywhere. Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty in 2025 and star tight end Brock Bowers in 2024. The playmakers are there to grow with a young quarterback if the front office can manage to dial in the offensive line and get edge rusher Maxx Crosby some help on the other side of the ball.

The Raiders are in a division with Justin Herbert, Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback play in Las Vegas has simply not been good enough this season to compete.

Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State

The Commanders defense has been fighting all season to keep Washington in games. Unfortunately, age is starting to catch up with the Commanders as they field one of the oldest rosters in the NFL with several aging players on defense.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is arguably one of the top 3 prospects in this class but his position is less valued in the draft. Landing a young blue chip player to plug into the defense is a perfect fit for Washington.

Biggest surprise

Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against Texas Tech. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dolphins may be a franchise in transition this off-season. Miami just announced the benching of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. The move provides more questions than answers.

One thing is absolutely clear in Miami, they need help on the interior of their offensive line. Rookie left guard Jonah Savaiinaea has struggled and the Dolphins brought in veteran Cole Strange off of the Cleveland Browns practice squad to hold down the right guard spot.

Jordyn Tyson is an excellent prospect but with Penn State's guard Olaivavega Ioane on the board, the Dolphins may look for a pro-ready offensive lineman to start right away with the quarterback position facing serious question marks.