Colin Cowherd predicts Big Ten program will "own" rival for the next 10 years
On Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd,” Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd made one of his boldest college football declarations of the young season. In a segment alongside Joel Klatt, Cowherd said he believes Ohio State will “own” Michigan in their rivalry for the next decade.
The exchange began when Cowherd reflected on the long history of the series, acknowledging that fans in Ann Arbor bristle when he credits the Buckeyes. He noted Michigan is the better overall university academically but emphasized Ohio State’s football edge. Cowherd went as far as calling the Buckeyes “the only SEC team north.”
Klatt responded by pointing out that Ohio State has not suffered a true down period in decades. That prompted Cowherd to double down, saying Ohio State will “run that series for a decade,” even though the Buckeyes have not won in the rivalry since 2019.
Ohio State Versus Michigan Rivalry Reaches New Inflection Point
The rivalry known simply as “The Game” is among the most storied in American sports. Michigan leads the all-time series 62–51–6, but recent momentum has shifted back and forth. Ohio State dominated the 2010s, while Michigan surged again in the 2020s.
Despite Cowherd’s prediction, the Wolverines have claimed the last four matchups. That streak included a stunning 13–10 victory in Columbus last November, which denied Ohio State a spot in the Big Ten Championship for the fourth consecutive season.
The Buckeyes have not celebrated a win in the series since 2019, a fact that continues to fuel confidence among Michigan supporters.
Michigan continues its transition under head coach Sherrone Moore after Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL. Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the season with a rebuilt defense led by Matt Patricia and a promising young quarterback. Both sides believe this year could mark another turning point in a rivalry that rarely lacks drama.
Why Cowherd’s Claim Resonates Beyond Talk Radio
Cowherd’s prediction cuts deeper because of the timing. Michigan is the defending Big Ten standard bearer, yet his comments reflect confidence in Ohio State’s infrastructure, recruiting pipeline, and national reach. Klatt argued Michigan fans would “beg to differ,” but Cowherd remained unmoved.
For decades, the rivalry has not just shaped conference championships but playoff berths and national title races. ESPN once ranked it the greatest rivalry in North American sports. A claim that Ohio State will dominate the series for ten years underscores how much weight the matchup continues to carry.
If Cowherd is right, Ohio State will regain control of the sport’s most heated annual game. If he is wrong, Michigan’s ongoing winning streak and recent surge under Moore will only gain more credibility.
The next chapter in the rivalry arrives on November 29, with kickoff at noon ET in Ann Arbor.