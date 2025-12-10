$110 million college football coach linked to Michigan head coaching job

Michigan abruptly fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, saying a university investigation found credible evidence that Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member and that the conduct violated university policy.

Athletic director Warde Manuel described the termination as "with cause"; Biff Poggi was named interim head coach as Michigan heads into its bowl game.

The Wolverines finished the 2025 regular season 9–3 (7–2 Big Ten), with late-season losses that ended College Football Playoff hopes and a resume that included a high-profile rivalry defeat to Ohio State.

The year followed an 8-5 debut season for Moore in 2024, capped by a ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama, producing an overall head-coaching record of 18-8.

Yet Moore’s time in Ann Arbor had been clouded by the program’s sign-stealing investigation and NCAA penalties earlier in 2025.

Within hours of the firing, national speculation began about possible successors, and one of the first high-profile names floated was Lincoln Riley, the USC coach long associated with quarterback development and major recruiting hauls.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley’s resume, multiple Heisman-level QBs, a fast-paced offense, and a history of playoff contention at Oklahoma explain why Michigan’s opening attracted his name.

Across nine seasons as a college head coach, five at Oklahoma, four at USC, Lincoln holds a 90-27 overall record, including five double-digit win seasons.

However, USC’s program has publicly committed large resources to Riley.

Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million contract with the Trojans in 2022 and is set to earn $11.5 million in 2024, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

On the field in 2025, Riley’s Trojans matched Michigan’s regular-season win total (9-3) and have already been paired with TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Riley has repeatedly denied interest in leaving USC, noting his investment in the program and the momentum of its recruiting.

His public commitment, coupled with USC’s willingness to pay to keep him, makes a near-term transition unlikely despite the rumor mill.

Read More at College Football HQ