College football coaches buyouts: Top 10 most expensive contracts to terminate
College football’s buyout math has never been more staggering, and the numbers keep climbing. Fueled by television revenue and the expanded College Football Playoff, schools are locking in long, richly guaranteed contracts that make midstream changes a budgetary ordeal. The result is a market where eight figure exit costs are routine, and patience often lasts as long as the accounting allows.
A buyout is the price to fire a coach without cause, and it reflects the guaranteed portion of a deal. Structurally, these guarantees turn one disappointing season into a financial puzzle rather than an automatic pink slip. Athletic directors now manage rosters and balance sheets in equal measure, and some college football coaches are already feeling the heat from the hot seat.
This top 10 ranks the largest buyouts entering 2025, drawing on recent extensions and reported figures. Jimbo Fisher, Gus Malzahn, and Ed Orgeron set the tone in recent years, but today’s contracts dwarf most past payouts. The calculus is simple, performance matters, but price dictates pace.
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs — $118 Million
Kirby Smart owns the highest buyout in college football history. After leading Georgia to three national championships, he signed a $112.5 million deal in 2022, followed by an extension in 2024 that raised his annual salary to $13 million. The contract is guaranteed through 2028 and still 85% guaranteed beyond, leaving his current buyout at $118.083 million. Georgia’s financial commitment ensures Smart’s long-term future in Athens.
2. Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans — $90 Million
Lincoln Riley’s contract details are closely guarded since USC is a private school, but reports place his buyout at roughly $90 million. USC paid Oklahoma $4.5 million just to hire Riley, then awarded him one of the most lucrative deals in the sport. While his early success with Caleb Williams faded, USC’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 keeps optimism alive. Still, his 65% win percentage lags behind expectations, making his contract one of the most scrutinized in college football.
3. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama Crimson Tide — $70 Million
Kalen DeBoer entered Alabama with a 10-year deal negotiated by power agent Jimmy Sexton, including major bonus incentives tied to playoff appearances and SEC titles. His buyout is estimated at $70 million, meaning the Crimson Tide would owe him 90% of his remaining contract if dismissed without cause. While early struggles raised questions, history suggests Alabama will give him time, considering past coaches received multiple seasons before being replaced.
4. Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns — $64 Million
Fresh off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, Steve Sarkisian signed another extension in 2025 that pushed his buyout upward to $64 million. His original deal already carried a $54 million buyout if dismissed without cause. Texas boosted his salary to $10.8 million this year, and his long-term security reflects the university’s faith in his ability to keep the Longhorns at the national forefront.
5. Mike Norvell, Florida State Seminoles — $63 Million
Mike Norvell’s disastrous 2024 season forced Florida State to restructure his contract, but his buyout remains at $63 million. The deal runs through 2031, with 85% guaranteed if he is fired without cause. Norvell even contributed $4.5 million to launch the Vision of Excellence campaign, underscoring his commitment to FSU. A Week 1 win over Alabama helps his case; however, the sheer size of the buyout ensures he will likely remain in Tallahassee.
6. Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers — $62 Million
Brian Kelly arrived at LSU in 2022 with a 10-year, $95 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. That deal carries a current buyout of $62 million. Kelly has posted a 29-11 record through three seasons, but LSU fans are restless after multiple three-loss years. Given LSU’s history of spending big to move on from coaches, his buyout looms as a potential flashpoint if the Tigers stumble again.
7. Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes — $61 Million
Miami brought Mario Cristobal home from Oregon in 2022, paying the Ducks $8 million for his release and then committing to a 10-year, $80 million contract. His reported buyout stands at $61 million, making him one of the most financially protected coaches in the ACC. With quarterback Carson Beck leading Miami’s resurgence, Cristobal’s position appears stable, but the numbers highlight the university’s massive investment in his leadership.
8. Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers — $60 Million
Dabo Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million extension in 2022, giving him a buyout of $60 million through 2026. While Clemson has not won a national championship since 2018, Swinney’s legacy and track record keep him untouchable in the eyes of the administration. His consistent ability to produce nine-win seasons ensures he will stay in charge, making his massive buyout more symbolic than a true point of concern.
9. James Franklin, Penn State Nittany Lions — $56.66 Million
James Franklin has been consistent at Penn State, delivering six double-digit win seasons but struggling to beat elite opponents. His buyout, reported at $56.66 million, guarantees him job security despite a 4-20 record against top-10 teams. His current contract runs through 2031, keeping the Nittany Lions committed to him long-term even as frustrations linger about their inability to break through in the playoff race.
10. Matt Rhule, Nebraska Cornhuskers — $56.28 Million
Matt Rhule signed an eight-year, $74 million deal in 2022 with Nebraska after leaving the NFL, with 90% guaranteed if fired without cause. His current buyout is $56.28 million, one of the largest in the Big Ten. Rhule has already guided Nebraska to its first bowl win in several years and remains central to the program’s effort to climb back into the national spotlight with quarterback Dylan Raiola at the helm.
The Significance Of Rising Buyouts
The soaring price tags show how dramatically the coaching market has shifted. Only a few years ago, a buyout in the $20 million range seemed extreme. Now, nearly every elite coach is backed by guarantees that push $50 million or more. For schools in the SEC and Big Ten, where revenue from playoff expansion and television deals continues to grow, these numbers have become manageable.
The reality is that the financial stakes have made job security less about performance and more about contract structure. Programs must weigh donor pressure and competitive expectations against the staggering costs of firing a coach. In 2025, the price of change has never been higher.
The coaching carousel may still spin, but with these buyouts in place, only the wealthiest schools can afford to make bold moves.