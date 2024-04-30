College football player Jack Murphy has died
The college football community is in mourning as Appalachian State offensive lineman John "Jack" Murphy has died, Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark announced.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy,” Clark posted on X/Twitter.
“He was a beloved Mountaineer. Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
The university did not provide an official cause of death or about the circumstances in Murphy's death, but did note that no foul play was suspected.
"The hearts of the App State community are with Jack's loved ones during this very difficult time," said Megan Hayes, App State's senior associate vice chancellor and chief communications officer. "We are respecting his family's wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as required."
Murphy was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection last season after starting 14 games at offensive tackle for the Mountaineers after spending the previous three seasons at Marshall.
