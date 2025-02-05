College football recruiting rankings on 2025 National Signing Day
Sure, the traditional National Signing Day doesn’t occupy quite the same place on the calendar as it used to thanks to the early signing period, but it still offers us a point where we can sort out who went where, and how the college football recruiting rankings look this year.
How do things look in the 2025 cycle on this National Signing Day?
As you might expect, there’s plenty of representation among the 10 best classes from the SEC and Big Ten, college football’s two most dominant conferences after the sport’s historic realignment.
The biggest piece left on the board was that of four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, the top-ranked uncommitted prospect, and who pledged to Michigan on National Signing Day, giving the Wolverines another major acquisition in one of the nation’s top classes.
Let’s take a look at our latest On SI college football recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle, by taking an average of the four national recruiting services.
College football recruiting rankings for 2025
10. Tennessee
Out of 26 total commits, the Volunteers scored just one five-star prospect, but it was an important one, as offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr. pledged to Big Orange in 2025.
Sanders is the top-ranked tackle in the ‘25 cycle, and while there was a moment late in the process when it appeared he was considering Ohio State, he elected to stay on Rocky Top instead.
In-state quarterback George MacIntyre is another key acquisition, as are wide receivers Travis Smith, Radarious Jackson, and others.
-
9. LSU
Two of Brian Kelly’s 23 total commitments are five-star prospects, including cornerback DJ Pickett and Harlem Berry, the tailback who was given that designation by On3 Sports and Rivals, both of whom call him the No. 1 ranked back in 2025.
LSU was able to flip No. 3 offensive lineman Solomon Thomas away from Florida State, but notably lost the crown jewel of this class, when 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood decommitted.
-
8. Auburn
Another notable quarterback flip in the SEC, as Hugh Freeze was able to secure No. 6 signal caller Deuce Knight, who spurned Notre Dame in order to give his pledge to Auburn instead.
Five-star defensive tackle Malik Autry is another critical gain for the Tigers, considered the No. 4 prospect at the position and a top 25 recruit overall according to the 247Sports Composite.
-
7. Texas A&M
247Sports and ESPN both call offensive tackle Lamont Rogers a five-star prospect and a top 10 player at the position, and he comes out as the No. 5 OT when taking an average from the services.
Wide receiver Jerome Myles is considered the No. 5 recruit at the position and was a notable flip by Mike Elko’s staff after the wideout initially pledged to USC.
-
6. Michigan
Underwood is Sherrone Moore’s biggest prize after the five-star quarterback withdrew his pledge to LSU in order to join the Wolverines.
The signal caller is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the country this cycle by three of the four recruiting services, while Rivals ranks him as the third-best prospect in the nation.
Equally important on the offensive side of the ball, Michigan earned the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, the third-ranked prospect at the position.
-
5. Ohio State
Tavien St. Clair is a consensus five-star prospect as the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the country, leading an offensive class that includes No. 3 wide receiver Quincy Porter, and tailbacks Bo Jackson out of Cleveland and Anthony Rogers from Carver High in Alabama.
Defensively, the Buckeyes scored a keeper in cornerback Devin Sanchez from Houston, another unanimous five-star selection and the top-ranked corner nationally.
-
4. Oregon
Two star defenders, a blue-chip receiver, and a pair of offensive blockers highlight the Ducks’ 19 commitments in the 2025 cycle.
Dakorien Moore is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, a consensus five-star prospect from Duncanville, Tex. who signed with Oregon back in July.
Na’eem Offord is the third-ranked cornerback and safety Trey McNutt from suburban Cleveland is the second-ranked safety in the 2025 class.
Ziyare Addison is considered the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country out of Tampa, and interior lineman Douglas Utu is the No. 8 prospect at his position from Bishop Gorman in Vegas.
-
3. Alabama
Kalen DeBoer is coming off a four-loss season in his debut as the Crimson Tide head coach, but he still commands a solid recruiting effort that should put his class inside the top-five in 2025.
Keelon Russell is a big part of that, a consensus five-star quarterback considered the best at the position by ESPN and Rivals, who flipped to the Tide from SMU during the summer.
Pass catchers like Derek Meadows, Kaleb Edwards, and Lotzeir Brooks are promising acquisitions for Russell to throw to, as is No. 2 ranked tailback Akylin Dear, a consensus four-star prospect that is top-five at the position on all the recruiting services.
-
2. Georgia
Kirby Smart has some promising reinforcements to his defensive front seven after bringing on five-star linemen Elijah Griffin, ranked No. 1 at the position nationally, and edge rusher Isaiah Gibson, the top-rated at his position, according to an average of the services.
No. 4 wide receiver Talyn Taylor is a key pickup and the top-ranked player from Illinois, and Rivals calls tight end Elyiss Williams a five-star prospect and the best TE in the country.
-
1. Texas
No program secured more five-star prospects than the Longhorns, who signed five of them, a full one-fifth of their 25-man class in 2025.
Four of those are on the defensive side of the ball, two on the line and two in the secondary.
No. 1 ranked safety Jonah Williams is the highlight of the group out of Galveston, while No. 5 cornerback Kade Phillips is a notable pickup from Missouri City.
Justus Terry is the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 13 prospect in the country, and Lance Jackson is the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 19 prospect from the state of Texas.
Kaliq Lockett is the No. 2 wide receiver and Jamie Ffrench isn’t far behind, coming in as the No. 9 player at the position in the country and a consensus four-star prospect.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams