Coveted $7.9 million college football DC reportedly becomes available
At last, Lane Kiffin has seemingly made his mind up and decided to send his talents down to Baton Rouge and LSU. Now comes the details. As news of Kiffin's departure for the Bayou crystallizes over the next few days, arrangements will need to be made regarding his staff. Reportedly, there's one primary member who is reportedly not opting to make the trip down the Mississippi River.
On3 reported Sunday morning that a press conference was being organized at LSU regarding the Lane Kiffin hire, while they added an even juicier nugget, that much of the Ole Miss offensive is expected to join Kiffin in the Purple and Gold. "Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU, Chris Low reports," On3 posted on X. "He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff."
That's quite the ultimatum, reportedly, from Lane Kiffin. However, it sounds like many elements of the magic formula to the terrific Rebel offense is heading to LSU next season. The changes for Kiffin's staff sound like they're coming on defense. According to Jon Talty of CBS Sports, Ole Miss defensive coordinator, and a former Alabama assistant in that same role, Pete Golding is not planning to become a Tiger.
"Amidst speculation of which staff could follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, multiple sources have told Matt Zenitz and me — Ole Miss DC Pete Golding is not expected to be one of them," he posted on X. "Golding has been at Ole Miss since 2023 and is highly-regarded as a DC in CFB circles."
Pete Golding background, contract info
Golding was the defensive coordinator at Alabama for five of the final six seasons of Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa, and was apart of one national title winner in 2020. After a separation from the Crimson Tide following the 2022 season, Golding wound up in Oxford at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, another Saban assistant from an era Golding was apart of. Now, though, it appears their partnership will come to an end, for now.
Talty noted Golding as a respected DC in the coaching game, and his contract reflected that. Golding had just inked an extension worth a total of $7.85 million over 2025 plus the next two years, averaging $2.6 million per season over the three it lasted. Golding is an obvious candidate to lead the Rebels in the interim, and if that goes well in the postseason, of course he could win the Ole Miss job.
If Ole Miss looks elsewhere for a permanent leader, Golding will certainly hit the market as one of the coveted defensive coordinators in all of college football. After Jim Knowles fetched just north of $3 million in salary as part of a move from Ohio State to Penn State last season, there's evidence that a trusted, championship coordinator can be worth a very pretty penny.