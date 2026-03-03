The 2026 college football coaching carousel was one of the busiest cycles in recent memory, featuring more than 30 head coaching changes across the FBS landscape.

Longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was hired at Michigan after Sherrone Moore’s dismissal, a marquee move that immediately reshaped the Big Ten power structure.

Matt Campbell left Iowa State to become Penn State’s head coach following James Franklin’s firing. Jon Sumrall, meanwhile, was hired by Florida after Tulane’s historic College Football Playoff run.

The cycle also included numerous coordinator promotions and several unexpected firings that triggered rapid hires across Power Five conferences.

Yet, without question, the biggest and most controversial move was Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

On Tuesday, On3’s Ari Wasserman listed the 10 juiciest matchups of the 2026 season and zeroed in on LSU–Ole Miss, explicitly forecasting fallout from Kiffin’s departure and predicting he will “face consequences” for leaving the Rebels before their College Football Playoff run.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU's new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge with an extensive collegiate résumé and a reputation as one of the sport’s top offensive minds.

Across 14 seasons as a head coach, including stops at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss, he has compiled a 116–53 overall record.

His run features multiple double-digit-win seasons, including three straight in Oxford, a first in program history.

From 2020–25, he transformed Ole Miss into a consistent SEC contender and elevated a program that had long struggled to keep pace with the conference’s elite.

In 2025, the Rebels finished the regular season 11–1 (7–1 SEC) and earned a College Football Playoff berth. However, defensive coordinator Pete Golding served as postseason head coach after Kiffin’s abrupt departure.

Kiffin left immediately after Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and before the program’s first-ever CFP appearance, signing a reported seven-year, $91 million contract with LSU.

While he has already positioned the Tigers to compete in 2026, landing the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class and the No. 11-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports, his decision to leave Ole Miss continues to follow him.

Departing a CFP-bound team for an in-conference rival has generated sustained backlash, with several analysts labeling the move polarizing and even “villainous.”

Expectations are once again sky-high in Baton Rouge. And if LSU stumbles early, Kiffin’s exit from Oxford will be remembered not as a bold power move, but as a gamble that fractured goodwill and amplified pressure in one of college football’s most demanding jobs.