Coveted NFL offensive coordinator draws Michigan interest after Sherrone Moore firing

Just as the 2025 college football coaching carousel was winding down, the highly prestigious Michigan job came swinging open as the school decided to fire Sherrone Moore, for cause, after just two seasons. Now, prominent names from both the NFL and college ranks are filing in as potential candidates for the Wolverines.

There's one rising NFL play-caller not too far away from Ann Arbor that's had the attention of some notable college programs this fall. Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is taking his crack at the big time but previously served as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama before moving up to the league. After squeezing impressive production out of an injured and under-talented offense in Cleveland this year, some schools are wondering if he's ready for a head coaching gig now.

According to local Cleveland.com, there is some interest arising from Michigan towards Rees. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote Thursday evening reporting the possibility:

"Michigan has interest in Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for its head coach vacancy, a league source tells cleveland.com," she stated. It remains to be seen when Michigan will start interviewing in the wake of firing Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, but Rees would likely take the interview, considering he talked to Penn State about its head coach vacancy last week before it went with Matt Campbell."

Background on Tommy Rees

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to Tommy Rees | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

So, Rees has already come under Penn State's consideration for their coaching gig, and now, Michigan could be the latest to at least chat with the 33-year-old. Of course, that's a remarkably young age for a college football coach, especially at one of the premier programs in the entire country. But with six years under his belt running an offense for Notre Dame, Alabama and the Cleveland Browns — age may be just a number compared to the actual experience Rees brings as an offensive coach in the modern era.

Tommy Rees is particularly hot in the media right now after he's helped unlock Shedeur Sanders for the Cleveland Browns. The third different starting QB for Cleveland just this season, plus the second one they took in last spring's draft, Sanders had some lowlights in his first few appearances before breaking out of his shell to toss for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a game that somehow became the Tennessee Titans' second win of the 2025 season. Still, an impressive outing by the rookie QB.

Would Rees take a college job if offered? He certainly appears somewhat interested. But if he continues to produce offenses that outperform their talent level, even in Cleveland, he will get noticed enough to be an NFL head coach, which could happen sooner than later for the kid.

