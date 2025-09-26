David Pollack makes score prediction, pick in Florida State-Virginia game
Following a season-opening statement win over Alabama, plus two more beatdowns against lesser competition on their home field, Florida State finally leaves Tallahassee for their first true road test in ACC play, taking on the high-powered Virginia Cavaliers.
Ahead of a weekend full of intriguing matchups like FSU vs. UVA, former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup on his show, See Ball Get Ball, and gave his final score and predicted winner for this early-season ACC bash. For Pollack, he oddly has a lot of faith in a Seminole squad that did only win two games last fall.
"I trust FSU," he revealed. "And maybe I shouldn’t because of last year, but I there hasn’t been any hiccup. Florida State beat down 'Bama. Okay. You know, maybe the next two opponents that aren’t as good, they’ll struggle. 143 to 13. 143 to 13. Like, they haven’t been competitive."
Pollack is referencing Florida State's most recent pair of games, against Kent State and East Texas A&M, who they beat, in aggregate, by 130 points. Woof. That's not just a blowout win, those are systematic decimations.
"You watch the defense," says Pollack, "they got guys that can change the game. They can be in the back field making life hard on you. You watch offensively... they know who they are, they know how to attack you rushing the football. They don’t have to throw. Someone’s going to have to be able to force them to throw the football on a consistent level. Then, when you throw the ball, now you got to stop Tommy from improvising and doing Tommy things, which is an absolute pain in the (rear end)."
Florida State has dangerous playmakers on offense, especially at quarterback, and several disruptors on defense. When it comes down to taking a side, Pollack simply has to take the stronger horses with the visiting team.
"So, I don’t think Virginia’s got the personnel that can beat Florida State," he added. "I think the speed is too one-sided. I know Virginia can score more points than they have, but I don’t see the trap stopping them. Maybe Virginia puts some drives together and scores some points. Can you get 40? Because Tommy and company are going to get five touchdowns."
His final pick...
"FSU 41, Virginia 24," Pollack declared. "I think Virginia’s better. I don’t think they’re ready to get in a shootout with FSU, because FSU’s got too many shooters."
