David Pollack Names Three Most Impressive Teams in College Football
Former Georgia star and college football analyst David Pollack took to X after a wild Week 1 to drop his overall reactions. Pollack shared his biggest takeaways, including a trio of top teams and how they impressed him in their Week 1 victories. "I thought Ohio State put on a clinic," Pollack noted on a live video he shared on his X account. "LSU and FSU probably are at the top of the list of two of the teams, and Ohio State's right there with them. Those three are the most impressive for me... winning the day." Here's a deep dive on what each team did to draw positive notice.
Buckeyes Impress Pollack
Ohio State certainly picked up Pollack's attention in their 14-7 win over No. 1 Texas. Much of the credit goes to sophomore QB Julian Sayin, who made his first start. Sayin finished 13 for 20 passing for 126 yards and a score, but more than the numbers, Pollack noted his leadership skills. praising Sayin for "running the clock, composed, understanding exactly what he was seeing all the time."
For that matter, OSU's overall organization was praiseworthy for Pollack. "New OC, new DC, fourteen guys drafted, no problem," said the former Georgia star of Ohio State's debut.
Seminoles on Pollack's radar
Florida State's 31-17 win over Alabama also landed with Pollack. He was impressed with the Seminole rebound from a disastrous 2-10 season in 2024. QB Tommy Castellanos talked the talk leading up to the game, and then walked the accompanying walk in Saturday's upset. FSU outrushed Alabama 230-87.
"They looked a lot more like Alabama than the other side," Pollack said of the Seminoles on X. "They played with energy, the played with emotion, they played hard. From as bad as it was a year ago to announcing yourself week one, that is as good as it gets of a turnaround."
Tigers holding strong for Pollack
Finally, LSU's 17-10 win at Clemson drew perhaps Pollack's stoutest praise of the evening, particularly for the Tiger defense's performance against Cade Klubnik. LSU held Clemson to 261 total yards and Klubnik completed just half of his passes without throwing a touchdown.
"LSU was dominant," said Pollack. "I was blown away with LSU. The Tigers should be jacked up.... for what they saw Week 1 out of their squad."