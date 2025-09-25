David Pollack picks Tennessee-Mississippi State winner in Week 5
On his podcast, See Ball Get Ball, college football analyst and former Georgia All-American David Pollack broke down the Tennessee at Mississippi State Week 5 game and picked his winner in what he believes will be a tight contest.
Folks may be surprised to see that it's Mississippi State who is undefeated with a ranked win at this point in the year while Tennessee has already faltered once in a shootout loss at Georgia. Despite the setback, the Vols waltz into Starkville as little more than touchdown favorites against a much feistier Bulldog squad than the SEC saw a year ago. Part of MSU's improvement has to do with their new defensive schematics.
"I don’t think Mississippi State’s offense has found greatness by any stretch, but can their defense keep them in it?" Pollack asked himself, then answered part of his own question. "Tennessee is so explosive, and that’s where they can make the big plays. But the cowbells are annoying. They’re in your ear the whole time. Like, you hear it on the broadcast the whole time. It makes a difference. It can swing a game."
For MSU, the defense just has to force a big momentum swing or two to stay neck and neck with a sound Tennessee team.
"Can they get a few breaks?" Pollack wonders. "Can they get a tip? Can they get a fumble? Can they make something like that happen? You know, Mississippi State against Arizona State, they made enough plays, right."
Even if Mississippi State does make a couple plays, David Pollack has a hard time believing that any defense can put a lid on the Volunteers' explosive play upside.
"Like, they’re going to have to come up big, that defense, because this Tennessee offense, I think they’re going to drop bombs on everybody they play," he added, then giving his pick: "I got Volunteers."
If Tennessee can square up against Georgia and hang 40+ points on a Kirby Smart defense in an overtime thriller, then it's hard to imagine any unit in the conference truly stifling the Volunteers when they're atr their best. But, if State can force some big errors and gets a less-than-stellar outing from Joey Aguilar, the opportunity is there for an upset.
