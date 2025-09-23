Five landing spots for Mike Gundy after Oklahoma State fires legendary head coach
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy was relieved of his duties in between Week 4 and Week 5 of the 2025 regular season, his 21st at the helm of the program. Now that he's been oustered from the place he's called home in three different decades, where does Gundy go next?
Here are five potential options....
Get another college job
The market for the 58-year-old Gundy is murky. He's not too old but not young enough that you'd love to build around him long-term, he's also a very successful coach who doesn't quite demand an immediate rebound job. It's tough. Maybe an Arkansas or Kentucky looks at him for fun? How about a west-coast team that needs a shot of energy? Or, he could step down a level, maybe take over a Tulane if Jon Sumrall leaves, or somewhere like South Florida, Memphis, any of those top Group of Five jobs.
Television
Mike Gundy is straight out of an old Western, a runner and a gunner, quick-witted with a wise tongue and smooth drawl. He's a character, and characters are best on television. Mike Gundy as a studio analyst might be fun, but Gundy as an addition to a pregame show like Big Noon Kickoff or College GameDay could be a real hoot. At 58 years old, he's still got plenty of energy, so get this man to some Big 12 campuses and let him talk ball.
Offensive Coordinator
If Mike Gundy still has the College Football Playoff on his mind and isn't willing to try and lead a Group of Five program there, he could follow the Chip Kelly path and bring a veteran set of hands to an established oil rig. Maybe Dabo Swinney could use someone a little more established and outside the box to lead his offense, and Gundy would fit with a more traditional view of the sport which Swinney projects... but we're just spitballing.
The NFL?
The idea of an NFL franchise hiring Mike Gundy to be the offensive coordinator for their football team seems far-fetched in 2025, but dumber coaching decisions have been made and will continue to be made by said organizations. Still, an OC job is very unlikely for Gundy. However, he could very well land a spot as a quality control coach or just an extra veteran assistant to help, especially on the offense. Before stepping into the head coach's role, Gundy worked with QBs and WRs.
He could just... retire
Why not? At 58 years old, Mike Gundy appears to have plenty of springs to unwind, but he could just drop this whole football ordeal and spend more time with family and a lot more time chasing whatever various interests he has outside of football. Heck, he can tour the country and play every PGA-sanctioned golf course he can find over the next 24 months and no one would blame him. He's worth millions and put together an incredible career, it's his (forced) retirement to enjoy to the fullest if he so chooses.
