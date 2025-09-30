David Pollack predicts top 4 seeds if College Football Playoff started today
On Tuesday, college football analyst and former All-American player at Georgia, David Pollack, unveiled his new ranking of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff field... should the tournament begin tomorrow morning.
Here was his official list...
- Miami Hurricanes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Ole Miss Rebels
Pollack was brave enough to share that slate of picks across his various social media avenues, including to the YouTube page of his podcast, See Ball Get Ball, where he put up a poll posing a simple question about his top four: "Nailed It" ... or ... "These Rankings Suck Bro."
Unsurprisingly to anyone who interacts with hyper-online college football fans, Pollack was getting blasted in the poll as of Tuesday evening, with "Nailed It" taking roughly 40% of votes while the other 60% booed Pollack's picks. Eh, at least he put them out there!
Speaking to the selections themselves, there's not much wrong with his placements on an anecdotal level. Ole Miss is 5-0 and leads the SEC with three league wins already. Oregon just bounced Penn State into another bout of seasonal depression with a win in the white out, Ohio State topped Texas and is rolling as defending champs while Miami owns several impressive big game victories.
Perhaps the 'Canes at No. 1 over last year's No. 1 CFP seed Oregon and last year's champion, Ohio State, is rather presumptuous, but at the end of the day, all of those powerhouse programs have prove-it moments facing them head-on. Plus, this is a ranking of CFP hopefuls in 2025, not a recounting of 2024's results.
When it came to placing The U at No. 1, Pollack emphasized the complementary talent Miami boasts on both the offensive and defensive lines.
"When you watch Miami, you see all the recipes for goodness," Pollack commented. "Like, the best one-two punch at offense and defensive lines in the country that I've seen. Going to be a problem for everybody they play."
David Pollack is all in on these Hurricanes, swept up in the storm, you might say.
Read more on College Football HQ
- Five overrated teams from the Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll
- Paul Finebaum says one conference is on top of college football
- ESPN's Heather Dinich posts updated top-12 CFP rankings
- Paul Finebaum believes one college football legend is 'becoming a punchline'
- Predicting every College GameDay location the rest of the 2025 season