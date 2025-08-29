Deion Sanders has a surprisingly good game-changing NIL idea
Deion Sanders has never been shy about pushing bold ideas into the center of college football’s conversation. At Big 12 Media Days earlier this summer, the Colorado Buffaloes coach made headlines by suggesting a salary cap for NIL and revenue sharing, calling for more balance across the sport.
Now, Sanders is floating another proposal — one that mirrors the NFL’s playoff bonus system. Speaking with the Associated Press this week, Sanders suggested that players should be paid if their teams make the College Football Playoff, with larger payouts for advancing through the tournament and winning the national championship.
Sanders framed it as an issue of fairness. In his view, only a handful of players benefit from massive NIL exposure, while the rest are left behind. “Now it’s equality, now it’s even and every player is making the same amount of money,” Sanders said.
Sanders Wants College Football To Adopt a Playoff Pay Structure
Sanders’ idea would essentially bring the NFL’s postseason bonus system to the college ranks. Professional players receive incremental bonuses for each playoff round, with members of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles taking home $171,000 each last season.
Currently, the College Football Playoff pays conferences, not players. Each league receives $4 million per team selected, with additional payouts for advancing. Sanders believes those funds should be directed to players, who generate the product on the field.
The Colorado coach has long argued that the NIL landscape is too uneven. He has called deals a “joke” because only a select few stars profit significantly, leaving the rest of the roster out of the spotlight. With a playoff pay model, Sanders sees a system where the collective performance of the team benefits everyone equally.
Nick Saban, now an ESPN analyst after stepping down at Alabama, voiced support for the concept in the same AP interview. Saban has repeatedly expressed frustration over the lack of structure around NIL, and while he has no desire to become a commissioner, he has pushed for a system that brings the sport closer to the professional model he spent decades coaching in.
“I don’t want to be in that briar patch of being a commissioner, but I do want to do everything I can to make it right,” said Saban.
Sanders Previously Pushed For A Salary Cap In College Football
This isn’t Sanders’ first attempt to reshape the NIL debate. At Big 12 Media Days, he called for a salary cap to prevent wealthy schools from effectively outbidding one another. With programs now able to distribute up to $20.5 million directly to athletes as part of the House v. NCAA settlement, Sanders argued that a cap is needed to maintain competitive balance.
“I wish there was a cap,” Sanders said last month. “Like, the top-of-the-line player makes this and if you’re not that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does.”
He warned that without limits, schools could spend $25 or $30 million on a freshman class, creating disparities too steep to overcome. For Sanders, who has taken Colorado from a one-win team in 2022 to a nine-win program last season, the ability to compete without being buried by the richest schools is vital.
Both Sanders and Saban agree that the current model is unsustainable. The growing financial gap between programs and the lack of uniform rules has made it harder for schools to navigate recruiting and roster management. Sanders’ proposal might not be perfect, but it’s the type of idea that forces the sport to reckon with its new financial reality.
If college football wants to stabilize its future, ideas like Sanders’ playoff pay system will remain at the forefront of the national discussion. The next step will be whether administrators are willing to put structure behind his vision.